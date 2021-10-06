17.2 C
Ibiza Town
Saturday, October 9, 2021
Govern and Vila to control the nightlife opening with inspections

Inspectors will monitor premises to ensure no drinking at the bar takes places and that dance floor access restrictions are complied with

ep-redaccion
Updated:
Several people during this summer's pilot test on the opening of nightclubs, at Hard Rock.

The Balearic Govern plans to carry out several inspections at nightlife venues before the reopening of the sector this Friday. This was confirmed yesterday by the Consellera of Presidency, Public Function and Equality, Mercedes Garrido, when asked in the Balearic Parliament about the control measures to be taken in view of the reopening of the sector. Garrido explained that the approach for this Friday is being carried out in coordination with Palma and Ibiza city councils, which is where more clubs are expected to open, although the two big ones that have so far announced that they will open, Amnesia and DC10, are in the towns of Sant Antoni and Sant Josep.

According to the Consellera, the measures will be aimed more at inspection, such as controlling that people do not drink at the bar, that the restrictions on the dance floor are complied with and ensuring that people drink at tables.

On the use of covid certificate to gain entry, Garrido said that more than 80% of the population is vaccinated, so the Govern believes “that people are not going to be forging QR codes or anything like that”.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

