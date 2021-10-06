Govern and Vila to control the nightlife opening with inspections

According to the Consellera, the measures will be aimed more at inspection, such as controlling that people do not drink at the bar, that the restrictions on the dance floor are complied with and ensuring that people drink at tables.

On the use of covid certificate to gain entry, Garrido said that more than 80% of the population is vaccinated, so the Govern believes “that people are not going to be forging QR codes or anything like that”.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.