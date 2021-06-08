Govern expects restricted dancefloors in nightclubs and 3am closing

The Balearic Government expects nightclubs to reopen their doors this summer, including dancefloors, albeit with them cordoned off to control numbers, the Secretary General of UGT-Services, José García Relucio, explained yesterday after the meetings held between the heads of the Ministry of Tourism and Health, representatives of the Balearic nightlife employers Abone and the sector’s trade unions

Opening hours are the main area of disagreement: while businesses in the sector aim to open until at least 4am in July and 6am in August, the Govern’s initial plan is not to go beyond 3am, at least in the first phase, thus complying with the criteria set by the Ministry of Health. This de-escalation plan will be further negotiated in future meetings, the first of which is scheduled for next week.

OPENING IN IBIZA Mid-July The Ibiza Leisure Association expects nightclub activity to start in mid-July, once the results of the pilot test of the 25th are known.

The position of businesses in the sector is based on the fact that in the next de-escalation phase, the regional executive will allow the restaurant sector to open until 1am, leaving little room to go on to a nightclub and stay long enough to make it worthwhile. Hence, the sector is calling for opening hours until 4am in the first stage and then later 6am.

The Balearic Minister for Tourism, Iago Negueruela, announced yesterday, after the Govern Council meeting at the weekly Monday press conference, that in “the next few days” the de-escalation conditions for nightlife activity will be finalised with the intention of “reopening” this summer.

Without giving more details, the Balearic Government spokesman also stressed the importance of the planned pilot tests, in Ibiza’s case on the 25th at the Hard Rock Café, in Platja d’en Bossa, which will take place “sooner than previously anticipated”. “If they had told us at the beginning of the year that pilot tests would be carried out now in Ibiza… I think things have been done well and, therefore, we are now in a position for a major de-escalation in the coming months”, the minister highlighted.

The general director of Tourism, Rosana Morillo, noted that nightclub reopening will be done in such a way that it does not pose any risk “for clients or workers”, and at all time under the supervision of the Health department.

