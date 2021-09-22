Consell to allocate 44.5 million to improve bus service in Ibiza

The Consell de Ibiza will pay a maximum of 44.5 million euros over a period of ten years to the next licensee of the bus service on the island, which will be expanded from 50 to 59 lines. The are to benefit the most with the new contract will be the municipality of Sant Joan, where the offer will be doubled, as highlighted yesterday by the second vice president and Councillor for Transport, Javier Torres.

The new project of land public transport for Ibiza will receive the initial approval of the government team in the plenary session of the Consell this Friday. However, there will still be months of bureaucratic processing and it is not expected to be awarded until late 2022 or early 2023.

The four licences that operated on the island will be unified into a single contract

New fleet

The new contract will require the fleet of 47 buses in winter and 82 in high season, to be more environmentally friendly. T

hus, line 10, between Vila, Sant Jordi and the airport, will be hybrid vehicles, as will the one that will link all of Botafoc with the port. All of them will have wifi on board, USB chargers and, in addition, the main lines will be equipped with bicycle racks .