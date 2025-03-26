These are some apartments for rent in Ibiza for 1,500 euros a month: cuchitriles

Apartments with exorbitant prices and in deplorable conditions. This is what those who are looking for a place to live this season in Ibiza find. The high prices of the rent do not imply, in many occasions, that the property that is rented has a minimum of quality. There are landlords who ask for indecent amounts for real “cuchitriles” like the one that appears in the video that accompanies this information.

It is a mini apartment on a second floor in the port area of Ibiza. In a few square meters there is a room with two beds and no closet, a kitchen and a bathroom. The different rooms of the apartment are connected. Only a small door separates the kitchen from the bathroom.

The apartment is unpainted, as the owner himself explains in the video: “I had thought about painting it but as I offer it yearly and the price is cheap so let them paint it.”. In the bedroom, a lamp that is barely standing. In the kitchen, a wooden board serves as a table and shelf at the same time, and on the countertop, plates, pans and different utensils are piled up in different rooms. “This one has a washing machine and microwave,” describes the man who rents it, as if these appliances were a luxury. Access to the bathroom is from the kitchen.

The “cheap” price referred to by the landlord is 1,500 euros per month for the season. If the interested person wants it for the whole year, the monthly rent is 1,200 euros. “To get in it is four months,” also points out the man of the pisito, who apparently rents another apartment on a higher floor in the same building.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.