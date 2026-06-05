Sant Antoni Strengthens Fight Against Illegal Beach Vending with Fifth Season of Coastal Police Unit

The municipality of Sant Antoni de Portmany, on the island of Ibiza, has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling illegal street vending on its coastline with the launch of the fifth consecutive season of the Beach Territorial Unit, a specialised division of the Local Police.

Mayor Marcos Serra, accompanied by Councillor for Citizen Security Neus Mateu and Local Police Chief Tomás Monzó, officially presented the initiative on Thursday morning at Caló des Moro, highlighting the municipality’s continued efforts to safeguard public spaces, support local businesses and maintain order in key tourist areas.

The police unit currently consists of two officers patrolling on electric bicycles, with two additional officers expected to join the team shortly. The unit also occasionally deploys jet skis as a surprise enforcement tool, enabling officers to monitor hard-to-reach coastal areas and respond quickly to incidents.

Increased Coastal Surveillance Across Sant Antoni

The specialised unit is tasked with monitoring the municipality’s beaches and coastal zones, focusing particularly on the prevention of illegal beach vending, a long-standing concern among local retailers, restaurants and tourism operators.

Officers will patrol from late morning until the evening and will also conduct operations using both marked and unmarked police vehicles. According to Mayor Marcos Serra, the initiative has received strong public support and will continue to play a key role in maintaining safety and protecting the local economy.

Coordination with Lifeguards and Regional Authorities

The Beach Territorial Unit works closely with beach lifeguard services to respond to emergencies and public safety incidents. Officers also coordinate with the newly established Balearic Government Coastal Inspection Unit, which focuses on tackling illegal charter boat activities throughout the islands.

So far this year, the regional inspection team has opened 35 sanctioning proceedings related to illegal charter operations, with proposed fines exceeding €92,000, demonstrating a broader crackdown on unauthorised commercial activities along the Balearic coastline.

Councillor Neus Mateu explained that the unit’s operational base is located at s’Arenal Beach, allowing officers to efficiently cover the central coastal areas of Sant Antoni.

More Than 2,100 Interventions Recorded

Municipal figures show that during the 2025 summer season, the Beach Territorial Unit carried out 2,159 interventions, including 115 operations directly linked to illegal street vending.

The municipality expects the unit’s coverage to expand further next year as part of its ongoing strategy to improve public safety and preserve the quality of the visitor experience in one of Ibiza’s most popular tourist destinations.

Protecting Beaches and Supporting Legal Businesses

For years, certain coastal areas, particularly Cala Salada and Cala Saladeta, experienced significant levels of unauthorised commercial activity, including the illegal sale of beverages such as mojitos. Local authorities have repeatedly stressed that these activities operate outside municipal regulations, health and safety standards, licensing requirements and tax obligations.

Through enhanced policing, increased coastal surveillance and cooperation with regional authorities, Sant Antoni de Portmany continues to strengthen its efforts to combat the informal economy, protect legitimate businesses and ensure that visitors and residents can enjoy a safer and better-regulated coastal environment.