Naked Tourist Detained in Ibiza After Disturbance on Sant Antoni Seafront

A young tourist was arrested and taken to hospital in Ibiza on Friday afternoon after causing a major disturbance along the popular s’Arenal promenade in Sant Antoni, according to local authorities.

The approximately 25-year-old man was eventually handcuffed by police and transported to Can Misses Hospital following an incident that attracted widespread attention from beachgoers and quickly spread across social media and messaging platforms.

Videos recorded by witnesses showed the completely naked tourist behaving erratically in one of Ibiza’s busiest tourist areas. Footage circulating online appeared to show the man shadowboxing against an imaginary opponent, throwing his clothes into the air and performing push-ups on a public bench while pedestrians and cyclists continued to pass nearby.

Several bystanders stopped to film the unusual scene, which unfolded during the early afternoon in the heart of Sant Antoni de Portmany, one of Ibiza’s most visited resort destinations.

Confrontation With Police Escalates

In another part of the incident, the man was seen lying on the ground in front of a Spanish Civil Guard (Guardia Civil) patrol vehicle shortly after officers arrived at the scene.

According to witness footage, officers attempted to calm the individual and instructed him to stop. However, the man allegedly shouted at police and continued making aggressive boxing movements, this time directing them toward the responding officers.

As the situation escalated, officers drew their batons and attempted to control the individual. The tourist then reportedly tried to flee toward the beach before being pursued by law enforcement.

With assistance from additional officers from the Sant Antoni Local Police, the man was eventually restrained on the sand and placed in handcuffs while onlookers watched the operation unfold.

Nine Emergency Calls Alert Authorities

The Sant Antoni Town Hall confirmed that local police received nine nearly simultaneous emergency calls reporting a naked man who appeared to be highly agitated and potentially under the influence of alcohol or narcotic substances.

According to officials, callers described the individual as being in an apparently intoxicated state, behaving aggressively and causing concern among residents, tourists and visitors in the s’Arenal beach area.

Local Police patrols were dispatched to support the Guardia Civil, whose officers were the first to arrive after receiving the initial alerts.

Authorities stated that local officers handcuffed the man while awaiting the arrival of an emergency ambulance from the 061 emergency medical service. He was subsequently transferred to Can Misses Hospital in Ibiza for medical assessment and treatment.

The incident has once again highlighted the challenges faced by authorities in managing disruptive behavior in major tourist destinations during the busy summer season on Ibiza’s nightlife and tourism hotspot of Sant Antoni.