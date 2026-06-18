Nearly 200 Counterfeit International Football Team Jerseys Seized at Port des Torrent Beach

Local Police in Sant Josep have confiscated nearly 200 counterfeit international football team jerseys along with fake luxury-brand handbags during an operation targeting illegal street vending at Port des Torrent Beach, Ibiza.

According to a statement released by the Sant Josep Local Police, the enforcement action took place on Tuesday afternoon as part of ongoing efforts to combat the sale of counterfeit goods and unauthorized street trading in one of the municipality’s busiest coastal areas. All seized merchandise will be destroyed, while those responsible face administrative fines totaling €1,500.

Counterfeit Goods Linked to Organized Illegal Networks

Authorities emphasized that products often perceived as cheap bargains or harmless souvenirs can be connected to far more serious issues. The trade in fake football jerseys, counterfeit designer accessories, and other illicit merchandise is frequently associated with organized criminal networks that generate substantial profits through the exploitation of vulnerable workers.

Police officials stressed that every purchase contributes to sustaining this underground economy, reiterating that illegal markets cannot survive without consumer demand. The force is urging both residents and tourists to avoid buying counterfeit products and to support legitimate local businesses instead.

Buyers Could Also Face Penalties Under New Civic Ordinance

Beginning July 4, when the new Sant Josep Civic Coexistence Ordinance comes into force, authorities will also be able to take action against individuals who encourage illegal street sales by purchasing counterfeit or unauthorized goods.

Officials say that shopping at authorized retailers helps protect local commerce, safeguards consumer rights, and promotes a safer and fairer environment for residents and visitors alike. The new regulations are part of a broader strategy to tackle street vending, reduce the circulation of counterfeit merchandise, and strengthen public order across the municipality.