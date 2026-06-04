“Oronelles” Exhibition Opens at Ibiza Archaeological Museum for World Environment Day

The Archaeological Museum of Ibiza and Formentera (MAEF) will inaugurate the collective exhibition “Oronelles” (Swallows) on June 5 at 6:00 PM, coinciding with the celebration of World Environment Day. The exhibition aims to raise awareness about the importance of protecting wildlife and preserving the natural environment through contemporary artistic expression.

Hosted at the Puig des Molins Monographic Museum in Ibiza, the exhibition will remain open to visitors until August 30. The show features artworks created by 37 artists from the Art amb B association, bringing together a diverse range of interpretations inspired by the swallow, a bird widely regarded as a symbol of life, migration, renewal, and ecological balance.

The exhibition takes place in one of Ibiza’s most significant cultural landmarks, the Puig des Molins Necropolis, a UNESCO-recognized archaeological site where history and contemporary society continuously intersect. Organizers believe the venue provides an ideal setting for reflecting on the importance of safeguarding both natural heritage and cultural heritage for future generations.

Through colorful and uplifting artistic works, “Oronelles” explores the relationship between art, nature, history, and environmental conservation. The exhibition encourages visitors to consider the role communities can play in protecting local ecosystems and biodiversity.

MAEF highlights that while the popular saying suggests that “one swallow does not make a summer,” collective action can make a meaningful difference in preserving the environment. In this spirit, the exhibition serves as both an artistic celebration and a call for greater environmental awareness.

By combining contemporary art with environmental advocacy, “Oronelles” at the Archaeological Museum of Ibiza and Formentera offers visitors a unique opportunity to engage with themes of sustainability, biodiversity, conservation, and cultural identity during the island’s World Environment Day celebrations.