La Marina Is Back in Fashion: Ibiza’s Iconic Style Returns to the Historic Quarter with Sa Peixeteria Fashion Event

This summer, La Marina, Ibiza’s historic old-town district, will once again become the heart of the island’s fashion and creative scene with the launch of La Marina Is Back in Fashion, a new event taking place on July 30 at 9:00 pm in Sa Peixeteria.

Far more than a traditional fashion show, the initiative has been created to celebrate the neighborhood’s rich artistic legacy while showcasing the designers, artisans, retailers, and creative entrepreneurs who continue to shape Ibiza’s distinctive style today.

Celebrating the Birthplace of Ibiza Fashion

For decades, La Marina has been one of the island’s most influential creative hubs. Its narrow streets were home to independent boutiques, artisan workshops, and pioneering designers who helped establish Ibiza as an international fashion destination long before the island became famous for luxury tourism and nightlife.

According to the event organizers, Ibiza never built its reputation by simply following global trends.

Instead, Ibiza created its own fashion language, inspiring designers around the world with a relaxed Mediterranean aesthetic, handcrafted pieces, natural fabrics, and an unmistakable sense of freedom.

As the organizers explain:

“Ibiza has never been known for following fashion. More often than not, it has been the island inspiring it.”

A Showcase of Freedom, Diversity and Local Creativity

The event also pays tribute to the values that have long defined Ibiza’s identity—diversity, authenticity, inclusion, and creative freedom.

Throughout its history, La Marina became a meeting point where local craftsmanship blended with international influences, creating an atmosphere in which people could express themselves without labels or conventions.

Organizers believe that Ibiza fashion represents far more than clothing—it reflects a lifestyle, a mindset, and a way of connecting with others rooted in openness and individuality.

With La Marina Is Back in Fashion, the district hopes to reaffirm its role as a home for local talent, independent businesses, and Made in Ibiza and Made in Spain design.

The Marina is in Fashion | Ibiza Town Council

Local Brands Take Centre Stage

The family-friendly runway will feature collections and creations from a wide range of businesses based in La Marina, highlighting the diversity of the neighborhood’s retail and creative community.

Participating brands include:

Rituality Ibiza

Coal Boutique

De Mil Amores

Guayaberas Jábega

French Curve Ibiza

Keia Ibiza

UNA Urban

PocoLoco Beachwear

Boutique Noray

Feeria

Orígens by David Pomar

Mogardo

La Familia

Audace Manifestó

La Cerverana

Capote Eyewear

Recreation Jewels

Locco Ibiza Cosmetics

Rather than simply unveiling new collections, the event aims to tell the story of La Marina, honouring the entrepreneurs and creatives who continue to preserve the neighborhood’s unique identity.

Fashion Meets Music and Digital Innovation

The choice of Sa Peixeteria as the venue reinforces the connection between the event and Ibiza’s historic urban landscape.

The evening will combine fashion, architecture, live music, and digital projection mapping, transforming one of the city’s most iconic public spaces into a multisensory cultural experience.

Music will be provided by DJ Elio Riso and DJ Agustin Dutari, both residents of La Marina, whose soundtrack has been designed to complement the rhythm and atmosphere of the runway.

Throughout the show, the participating brands’ logos will also be projected onto surrounding buildings using digital mapping technology, integrating each designer’s identity into the visual staging of the event.

A New Annual Cultural Event for Ibiza

Supported by Ibiza Town Hall and the businesses of La Marina, the project has been launched with the ambition of becoming an annual cultural and fashion event on the island.

Beyond promoting new collections, the initiative seeks to boost local commerce, attract visitors to Ibiza’s historic centre, strengthen the neighborhood’s identity, and raise the international profile of the island’s designers, artisans, and independent retailers.

At a time when many historic districts across Europe are facing the loss of traditional businesses and local character, La Marina Is Back in Fashion looks to the past to help shape the future.

Its organizers believe the event is an opportunity to remind both residents and visitors that La Marina played a fundamental role in building Ibiza’s global reputation as a centre of creativity, freedom, and cosmopolitan culture—and that spirit continues to thrive today.