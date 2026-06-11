Parador de Ibiza Marks Three Successful Months with Occupancy Above 80%

Just three months after opening its doors, the Parador de Ibiza has established itself as one of the island’s most remarkable hospitality projects. Located within the historic fortress of Dalt Vila, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the luxury hotel has maintained an average occupancy rate of more than 80% since welcoming its first guests on March 10.

According to Paradores de España, the public company that operates the property, the hotel’s initial performance has exceeded expectations. Demand continues to grow, with occupancy levels during June already surpassing 85%, reflecting strong interest from both international visitors and travelers seeking an immersive way to experience Ibiza’s cultural and architectural heritage.

The hotel’s success is not only reflected in room bookings. Guest satisfaction levels have also been exceptionally high. The Parador de Ibiza has achieved a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of nearly 80 points, significantly above the average across the national Paradores network. This metric measures customer loyalty and the likelihood of recommending the property, highlighting the positive reception the hotel has received since its launch.

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To commemorate its first three months of activity, Paradores de España is hosting a special celebration under the concept “Journey to the Essence”, designed to showcase a different perspective of Ibiza. The event aims to combine the island’s Mediterranean tranquility with its vibrant cultural identity while reinforcing the Parador’s role as a new social, cultural, and institutional landmark.

A central element of the project is its artistic vision. The historic building has been transformed into a living gallery where architecture, painting, sculpture, photography, and ceramics interact throughout the property, creating a unique cultural experience for guests and visitors alike.

The event will bring together institutional representatives, cultural leaders, tourism stakeholders, and prominent figures from across Ibiza. Through a carefully curated program, attendees will explore the history, heritage, art, and identity of one of the island’s most iconic locations.

The Parador de Ibiza, the first Parador in the Balearic Islands and the 99th establishment in Spain’s renowned state-owned hotel network, features 66 rooms, wellness facilities, event spaces, museum-style exhibition areas, and a collection of local artworks. In response to Ibiza’s housing challenges, a significant portion of the accommodation has been reserved for staff members.

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The project represents an investment of approximately €47 million and has been more than fifteen years in the making. Construction faced numerous challenges, including economic downturns, archaeological discoveries, and infrastructure-related delays. Many of the archaeological remains uncovered during development were deemed of exceptional heritage value and have been carefully preserved and integrated into the visitor experience, further enhancing the property’s cultural significance.

Today, the Parador de Ibiza stands as a unique fusion of luxury hospitality, historical preservation, and cultural tourism, offering visitors an unparalleled opportunity to experience Ibiza from within the heart of its most iconic fortified city.