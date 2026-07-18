Vuit d’Agost Awards 2026: Ibiza Announces Winners in Painting, Photography, Graphic Design, Ceramics and Music

he Vuit d’Agost Awards 2026, one of Ibiza’s most prestigious cultural competitions, have officially revealed this year’s winners after juries met on July 13 and 14 to evaluate entries across multiple artistic disciplines. The annual awards attracted participants from all four Balearic Islands, reinforcing their growing reputation as a leading platform for artistic excellence in Ibiza and the Balearics.

The Research Award was declared void, as the jury determined that none of the submissions met the required standards.

Painting Award Goes to Enric Servera Carreras

The Vuit d’Agost Painting Award 2026 was presented to Enric Servera Carreras, selected by a jury chaired by Carles Guasch Guasch alongside Patricia Boned Sáez, Elisabeth Louy, and Maria José Catalán Sarrión after reviewing this year’s submissions.

One of the winning entries in the clay crafts category | CIE

Ana Uceda Pérez Wins Ceramics Award

In the Ceramics (Clay Craftsmanship) category, Ana Uceda Pérez received the top prize for her work, “Geologia de la identitat”.

The jury evaluated six entries and praised the piece for its exceptional technical complexity, particularly its intricate decorative illustrations and the sophisticated use of gold lustre, highlighting the craftsmanship behind the winning creation.

Photography Prize Recognises Contemporary Vision

The Vuit d’Agost Photography Award was awarded to Francisco Javier Mas Ferrà for his photographic series, “Terra de pins, aigua amb pol·len.”

Twelve portfolios, each consisting of three photographs, were submitted for consideration. The jury commended the project for transforming a traditional Ibiza-inspired subject into a contemporary artistic vision, while also recognising its innovative photographic techniques and vibrant use of colour.

Graphic Design Celebrates Ibiza’s Cultural Identity

The Graphic Design Award went to Sonia Griñó López for her project, “El so de les paraules.”

According to the jury, the winning design successfully conveyed the spirit of the competition through an original visual language, incorporating distinctive elements of Ibiza’s cultural heritage that are rarely seen in graphic design submissions.

Two Winners in the Music Awards

The Vuit d’Agost Music Awards 2026 honoured two composers in different musical categories.

In the Folk, Jazz and Flamenco division, Roxana Mouriño Espiñeira won with “Brisa d’Eivissa.” Meanwhile, the Classical Music Award went to Adolfo Villalonga Juan for “Sargantanes versus serps.”

However, the jury decided not to award prizes in either the Pop/Rock category or the Experimental, Electronic and Urban Music category, leaving both divisions without winners.

Growing Prestige Across the Balearic Islands

Sara Ramon, Ibiza’s Councillor for Culture, Education and Heritage, congratulated all recipients and praised the high standard of artistic submissions, describing them as evidence of the remarkable creative talent emerging across the Balearic Islands.

She also highlighted that this year’s competition attracted artists from every island in the Balearic archipelago, a milestone that reflects the increasing prestige and regional importance of the Vuit d’Agost Awards.

The 2026 Vuit d’Agost Awards ceremony will take place in August, with the official date expected to be announced in the coming weeks.