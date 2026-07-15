€1 Million Project to Restore Cala d’en Serra Marks a New Chapter for Northern Ibiza

Cala d’en Serra, one of Ibiza’s most scenic coves, is set to undergo a long-awaited transformation after authorities confirmed that demolition and environmental restoration works will begin in November, once the island’s peak tourist season comes to an end.

The Consell de Ibiza has awarded the contract to Construcciones y Excavaciones Erri-Berri S.L. for €1.03 million (VAT included). The project is expected to take 12 months to complete and will remove an unfinished abandoned building that has dominated the landscape for decades.

Abandoned Development to Be Removed After Decades

The redevelopment project will finally eliminate a partially built structure that was never completed, restoring the natural beauty of Cala d’en Serra, located in the municipality of Sant Joan de Labritja in northern Ibiza.

The announcement was made by Consell President Vicent Marí during the island’s General Policy Debate, where he described the project as a historic milestone for Ibiza.

According to Marí, the contract award represents “a definitive step towards restoring a place that should never have been altered in this way.” He added that after years of political promises and a lengthy administrative process, the island is finally delivering a project that will return Cala d’en Serra to residents while protecting one of Ibiza’s most valuable natural landscapes.

Demolition and Environmental Restoration Will Begin in November

Construction work has been deliberately scheduled after the end of the 2026 tourist season to minimize disruption and comply with the area’s environmental protection calendar.

During the first five months, crews will focus on:

Demolishing the abandoned concrete structure

Removing construction debris and waste

Restoring the surrounding landscape

The remaining months of the contract will be dedicated to environmental monitoring, habitat maintenance, and ensuring the long-term success of the renaturalisation process.

Sustainability at the Heart of the Cala d’en Serra Project

According to the Consell de Ibiza, the restoration has been designed with a strong focus on environmental sustainability.

A significant proportion of the materials recovered during demolition will be reused on-site as part of the landscape restoration, reducing waste generation and lowering the environmental impact of the project.

The works will also include comprehensive measures to protect local flora and wildlife, together with strict environmental supervision, specialised ecological monitoring, and responsible waste management throughout the construction period.

A Landmark Environmental Restoration for Ibiza

The removal of the abandoned structure at Cala d’en Serra has become one of Ibiza’s most anticipated environmental restoration projects, ending decades of debate over one of the island’s most controversial unfinished developments.

Once completed, the initiative is expected to restore the cove’s natural landscape, improve its ecological value, and preserve one of northern Ibiza’s most iconic coastal locations for both residents and visitors.