Sa Peixateria Reopens as a New Cultural and Social Hub in Ibiza’s Historic Old Town

After more than two decades closed to the public, Sa Peixateria, the historic fish market of Ibiza Town (Vila), has entered a new chapter as a modern cultural and community center. The landmark building officially reopened this week following an extensive 12-month restoration project funded through Ibiza’s Capitality investment program, with a total budget of €1.8 million.

The reopening ceremony attracted more than 300 attendees, highlighting the strong public interest in the future of one of the most recognizable buildings in Ibiza’s historic center. According to Ibiza Mayor Rafael Triguero, the renovated venue is intended to become a dynamic gathering place for residents and visitors alike.

“Sa Peixateria is born with the vocation of becoming an open meeting point for everyone, a living space that will strengthen the cultural and social revitalization of the historic center,” Triguero said during the inauguration.

Located between the traditional neighborhoods of La Marina and Sa Penya, the new facility is expected to play a key role in boosting activity throughout the year, particularly during the quieter winter months. The project forms part of broader efforts to encourage economic, cultural, and social regeneration within Ibiza’s UNESCO-listed historic district.

A Landmark Reimagined for the Future

Originally inaugurated in 1872, Sa Peixateria is recognized as an important element of Ibiza’s architectural and cultural heritage. While preserving the building’s distinctive octagonal design, architects from the Martínez y Huguet studio have completely transformed its interior to create a versatile and accessible public space.

One of the most significant architectural challenges involved removing the eight interior columns that supported the original dome structure. The solution was an innovative wooden roof system composed of large timber beams extending from each corner of the building and converging at the center. The design not only preserves the building’s historic character but also creates an open, unobstructed interior space.

The result is a bright, flexible venue capable of hosting a wide variety of events, including art exhibitions, concerts, conferences, cultural performances, community gatherings, and educational activities.

A New Cultural Venue for Ibiza

The renovated building offers approximately 400 square meters of open space, along with storage facilities, dressing rooms, and visitor amenities. According to Councillor for Citizen Participation Fran Torres, the venue can accommodate up to 450 people standing or 250 seated, making it one of the most versatile event spaces in Ibiza’s old town.

The inauguration featured a traditional ball pagès performance by Colla de Vila, followed by the unveiling of a commemorative plaque attended by regional and island authorities. The event concluded with a ballet performance titled “El Primer Trazo”, presented by Ibiza Dance Academy under the direction of Yaima Arias.

The first major event scheduled at the venue will be the Premis de Cultura Ciutat d’Ibiza awards ceremony, reinforcing Sa Peixateria’s new role as a focal point for the island’s cultural life.

Panoramic of the square created in the old sa Peixateria parking lot. | Vicent Marí.

Driving Urban and Cultural Revitalization

Beyond its architectural transformation, Sa Peixateria represents a broader commitment to preserving Ibiza’s cultural heritage while creating new opportunities for community engagement. By combining historical preservation with modern functionality, the project aims to strengthen the social fabric of the old town and establish a year-round destination for culture, creativity, and public participation.

As one of Ibiza’s most iconic historic buildings begins its new life, Sa Peixateria is set to become a key cultural landmark and a catalyst for the continued regeneration of the island’s historic center.