MAEF Expands Guided Tours in Ibiza’s Dalt Vila After the Success of ‘Quan les parets ens parlen’

The Museo Arqueológico de Ibiza y Formentera (MAEF) has expanded its guided tour schedule at its historic headquarters in Dalt Vila following the strong public response to the exhibition ‘Quan les parets ens parlen’ (“When Walls Speak”). The initiative was originally launched as part of the International Museum Day celebrations and attracted significant interest through twelve fully attended guided visits.

The exhibition offers visitors an exclusive opportunity to explore the latest conservation, restoration and historical research work carried out in two of the most emblematic buildings within the museum complex: the Salvador Chapel and the former Universitat d’Eivissa. Through historical imagery, an explanatory audiovisual presentation and a detailed timeline, the exhibition highlights the architectural and cultural evolution of one of Ibiza’s most important heritage sites.

One of the areas with explanatory signs in the museum. | Bea Bermejo

New Guided Tour Dates at Dalt Vila

To meet growing demand, the MAEF has announced additional guided tours every Friday throughout May, June and July, with two daily groups scheduled at 11:00 and 11:30. Two special afternoon sessions have also been confirmed for Wednesday, June 3, at 17:00 and 17:30.

The museum is also planning further guided visits during Ibiza’s traditional Festes de la Terra, with dates expected to be announced soon.

Advance booking is required via email at comunicacio.maef@gmail.com. The museum has also confirmed that weekend visits for groups may be arranged depending on availability and demand. Cultural associations, neighborhood organizations and visitors interested in private or alternative dates can contact the museum directly to organize additional tours.

Archaeological remains. | Bea Bermejo

One of Spain’s Oldest Archaeological Museums

The exhibition also commemorates the origins of the museum, closely linked to the foundation of the Sociedad Arqueológica Ebusitana in 1903. This intellectual and cultural movement played a key role in the creation of the Archaeological Museum of Ibiza by the Spanish State in 1907.

Museum area. | Bea Bermejo

Thanks to the City Council of Ibiza granting the use of the Salvador Chapel and the Universitat d’Eivissa, the museum established its headquarters in Cathedral Square within Dalt Vila, becoming one of the oldest archaeological museums in Spain.

According to the MAEF, the exhibition represents a new way to discover Ibiza’s cultural heritage by combining historical research, architectural restoration and educational outreach in a single visitor experience.

Details of the preserved ceilings of the museum. | Bea Bermejo

The project also marks the beginning of the celebrations for the museum’s 120th anniversary, which will officially be commemorated in 2027. The initiative has been promoted by the Directorate General of Culture of the Balearic Government and developed through the collaboration of historians, archaeologists, architects, restorers and the restoration company responsible for the works.