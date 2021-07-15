UK returns Balearic Islands to its amber covid traffic light list

The British Minister for Transport, Grant Shapps, was responsible for announcing on his networks that the Balearic Islands would return to the amber list from next Monday 19th. While the amber list previously required British tourists to quarantine for ten days on their return, changes to Boris Johnson’s coronavirus strategy come into effect on the 19th and from now on, for amber destinations, quarantine will only be required for those who have not received the full vaccination schedule. Those who have been vaccinated, 52 percent of Britons, will be able to continue coming as they have been for the past few weeks.

It is worth remembering that with the rest of the Spanish communities and Portugal already in amber, the islands were until now the main destination open for British tourists, the only one in Spain. However, after these three weeks, the islands will be in exactly the same position as the rest of the autonomous regions in relation to British tourism. Meanwhile, competing destinations such as Croatia and Bulgaria enter the green list.