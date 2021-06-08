23.9 C
Ibiza Town
Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Puerto Ibiza Hotel Spa, in the city centre, to reopen next Thursday

The hotel, recently entirely renovated, has four stars

Puerto Ibiza Hotel Spa, in the city centre, to reopen next Thursday
El Puerto Ibiza hotel

The Puerto Ibiza Hotel Spa, in Vila city centre, will reopen its doors on Thursday, June 10th  with the “same owners as ever”, they say.

The establishment, recently completely refurbished, has four stars and is located a few metres from the port of Ibiza.

With a modern and elegant design, this hotel has different types of rooms and suites. In addition, after the refurbishment it now has a wellness area, conference rooms, a restaurant and a gym.

Also, on the ground floor, the hotel is home to the Ibiza Theatre, a point of reference for enjoying live music during the evening on the island.3562d381 724e 4feb 90d0 d7bc668a2029 16 9 discover aspect ratio default 0 – Diario de Ibiza News

El Puerto Ibiza hotel

