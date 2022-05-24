Exclusive products at the Mercat de sa Cooperativa on Ibiza

21.8 C
Ibiza Town
Monday, May 30, 2022
Marisol Plaza Sánchez
Xeixa bread and fruits and vegetables from Ibiza are some of the exclusive products that can be found in the Mercat de sa Cooperativa in Sant Antoni. This municipal market, promoted by the City Council of Sant Antoni and the Agricultural Cooperative, is dedicated to the sale of local agricultural produce, Zero-Km, as well as products produced or processed on Ibiza.

The Mercat de sa Cooperativa is located at the Camí de Sa Vorera roundabout every Friday from 9am to 2pm. It is a direct point of sale between local producers and consumers. “The market values the products from our land and its producers”, details Joan Torres, first deputy mayor and councilman of Commerce.

The xeixa bread is the specialty product that Vicent Costa from Forn Can Blay, sells in his stall at the Mercat de sa Cooperativa. “We make products that we bring exclusively to the Mercat, such as empanadas or tea pastries,” he says. For Costa, this local product market is “essential” to find those foods that are not in supermarkets.

Potato, watermelon and fresh strawberries

On the other hand, Raimon Torres, from Tierra de Ibiza, highlights the freshness of their products, such as potato, watermelon or strawberries. “This initiative is essential for everyone to be able to consume seasonal and quality produce,” he says.

Organic products

Fina Prats also brings organic products to the market that are produced on her farm, Can Fontet located in Sant Rafel. “We carry seasonal products, such as calçots in winter. In addition, we also have products with organic certification from Ecofeixes. “This market is of great benefit to Sant Antoni because it brings local produce closer to the people. It provides direct contact between the consumer and the product. In addition, it is one of the few markets on the island that is exclusively food,” she concludes.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

