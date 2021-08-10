26.7 C
Ibiza Town
Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Marc Tur: “I’m hungry for more and already thinking about Paris 2024”

More than a hundred people applaud the Ibizan athlete, who won his Olympic diploma with a fourth-place finish in the 50km race walk, as he arrives at the Ibiza airport

diariodeibiza
Updated:
Marc Tur:
Marc Tur is greeted by over a hundred people upon his arrival at Ibiza Airport. DIARIO DE IBIZA.

The Ibizan athlete Marc Tur, fresh from his fourth place finish in the 50km race walk, is already in Ibiza resting with his family and friends and enjoying the unforgettable emotions with which he has returned from the Olympic Games in Tokyo, where the walker from Santa Eulària made Pitiusian sport history with a memorable race in the city of Sapporo, where he narrowly missed out on the bronze medal.

marc tur i wanted more and im already thinking about paris 2024 0 – Diario de Ibiza News

Marc Tur: “I’m hungry for more and already thinking about Paris 2024” J.A. RIERA

Marc Tur, deeply moved by the reception and the affection he received from all those in Ibiza, rushed to join his parents and first coach, Mariano Riera, in a warm and affectionate embrace, providing an endearing picture filled with emotion, after which he was presented with several bouquets of flowers and a commemorative sash in recognition of his historic Olympic achievement.

Once the atmosphere had calmed down and he had finished his greetings, the Olympic walker from Santa Fe explained that his experience in the Olympic Games in Tokyo has been “a dream” and that he had “enjoyed” the whole competition.

marc tur i wanted more and im already thinking about paris 2024 1 – Diario de Ibiza News

Marc Tur, surrounded by family, friends and fans from the island, shows off the Olympic diploma obtained in the 50km walk. Juan A. Riera.

marc tur i wanted more and im already thinking about paris 2024 2 – Diario de Ibiza News

Tur, surrounded by people, shows off his Olympic diploma. Rafa Domínguez.

“From the beginning to the end, even though I didn’t come back with a medal, I felt very good. I wanted to go for silver because I felt strong, but that fixation meant I didn’t judge the last few kilometres well and, with 200 metres or so to go, the Canadian Dunfee passed me and left me in fourth place”, said Marc Tur. “I’m very, very happy because I never expected to be so close to the medals and much less to finish with an Olympic diploma for being fourth, which is, after all, very close to a medal, and that makes me feel very happy”.

Likewise, the athlete from Ibiza acknowledged that at the end of the Sapporo race he felt a little bit “angry” at not being able to get the medal he was so close to, but that gradually this has passed.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

