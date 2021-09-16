Grass reseeding at Can Misses-3 forces CD Ibiza to play in Santa Eulària

The reseeding of the Can Misses-3 pitch to plant a variety of natural grass more resistant to the winter cold, work on which has already begun, has forced Club Deportivo Ibiza to move quickly to find a new pitch on the island that is suitable and where they can be the home team in the match to be played on 26th September against CD Ebro, in the fourth matchday of the Segunda RFEF Group 3 League.

According to Diario de Ibiza, if there are no setbacks, the red and white club will play this match against the current league leaders from Zaragoza in the Campo Municipal de Santa Eulària, taking advantage of the fact that Peña Deportiva, who also play and compete in Group 3, travel to Soria that weekend to play against Numancia at the Estadio ‘Los Pajaritos’.

Sergio Tortosa, CD Ibiza’s sporting director, confirmed on Tuesday that the club “has already made a formal request” to Peña Deportiva, who have given their approval for CD Ibiza to play the Ebro match at their home ground, and that the club presided by Antonio Palma is waiting to receive the green light shortly from Villa del Rio Town Hall, after also notifying the local Municipal Sports Board of the locality of their request.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.