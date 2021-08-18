25.1 C
Former porn star Mia Khalifa thinks Afghanistan’s president “is probably in Ibiza”

She has released a series of videos in which she condemns the CIA and the United States for causing the Asian country's crisis

diariodeibiza
Updated:
Former porn star Mia Khalifa thinks Afghanistan's president
El afghan president, Ashraf Ghani. OMAR SOBHANI.

Mia Khalifa achieved worldwide fame as an adult film star when she was 21 years old, especially for filming porn scenes wearing the Islamic hijab (the headscarf with which some Muslim women cover their heads). Her adventure in this sector lasted only a few months, but the videos she recorded, around 11, were seen around the world and since then she has been threatened by the Islamic State.

The Lebanese woman left the adult entertainment sector and has also been successful in other entertainment fields. At 28 years old, she is currently professionally focused on her social media networks (she has 25 million followers on Instagram) and is a sports commentator. She is no stranger to politics either, and today she is in the news again for some videos she has uploaded on her Instagram profile.

The crisis that has broken out in Afghanistan is the controversial topic that Mia Khalifa wanted to touch on this time. In her videos she accuses the CIA and the United States of having provoked this situation in the Asian country. She also criticises its president, Ashraf Ghani, for having fled Afghanistan and states that “he is probably in Ibiza”, without offering any proof.

In the video Khalifa says that the crisis is “a good time to remind everyone that the American CIA is the one that created and funded the Taliban in the first place,” referring to the time when the United States provided weapons to the Afghan Mujahideen in 1992 to fight the Soviet Union.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

