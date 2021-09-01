22.8 C
Ibiza Town
Thursday, September 2, 2021
Vaccinated students from Ibiza will not be quarantined for close contact

The compulsory usage of masks inside and outside of the classroom will continue throughout the Balearic Islands

Andrés Martínez
Updated:
Morante and March, during yesterday's press conference. CAIB.

The vaccinated students of the Balearic Islands will not be required to quarantine if they are close contact of a positive case. This was announced yesterday by the Minister of Education, Martí March, during a conference where he reviewed the key points of the start of the school year on September 10th. It’s a measure that seeks to encourage maximum presence in the classroom, one of the priority objectives this year. “This is a very important measure to guarantee presentiality, which is a fundamental element for academic teaching”, explained the conseller.

He also explained that this practice could be a good alternative to encourage vaccination among students. “The fact that a vaccinated student does not have to be confined means that there is greater awareness of the immunisation of young people”, said March in response to the problem of the low rate of vaccination in the 20-40 age group, which could indirectly affect children.

Regarding the use of masks in schools, Education pointed out that it will continue to be compulsory indoors and outdoors “at least during the first term”, unlike other communities such as Catalonia, which will allow children to go out into the playground without a mask in their bubble group.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

