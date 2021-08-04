Restrictions in Ibiza and Formentera: updated measures against covid from August 3rd onwards

The Govern has implemented new restrictions in Ibiza and Formentera with the aim of containing the coronavirus pandemic and reduce active cases. In Ibiza, the significant new measure affects the residency homes for the elderly, where there have been “worrying” cases in recent weeks, according to the councillor for Mobility and Housing, Josep Marí Ribas, who explained yesterday. Both visitors and workers will be affected by the new measures, which come into force today, Tuesday 3 August, and are as follows:

Nursing home workers will have to undergo three covid tests per week, at least two of which will have to be PCR. Professionals who are fully vaccinated or who have recovered from coronavirus in the last six months will avoid these tests. Visitors must be fully vaccinated, have recovered from coronavirus in the last six months or have a negative covid test performed within the previous 72 hours for a PCR or 48 hours for an antigen test.

As for the residents, they will only be allowed to leave the centres with a written commitment from their families that during their time outside the centres they will only interact with fully vaccinated people.

In addition, in summer camps the monitors must undergo a test before the start of the camp and access to sporting and cultural events will also be limited from 14th August. In this case, everyone over 12 years of age will have to present a certificate of vaccination, of recovery from the virus or a PCR or an antigen test undertaken 72 or 48 hours before, respectively. These events will have a capacity of 50% without exceeding in any case a thousand people indoors and 5,000 outdoors.

In the case of Formentera, the sector most affected is the hotel and catering industry, which will have to bring forward its closing time by one hour (its schedule will be the same as in the rest of the islands, as until now it could close one hour later, at two in the morning). Formentera will also reduce the number of people per table, which will be the same as on the other islands. These new measures on the island will come into force on 7 August.

Therefore, after the new review of the measures in Ibiza and Formentera, they will be as follows:

Bars and restaurants

Bars and restaurants can open until 1am. The capacity of the terraces is 100%. Each table may seat 8 people. Smoking is still prohibited. Indoors can only be used at 50%. 4 people per table are permitted. Bars can only be used for eating, with maximum a group size of two people and a distance of 1.5 meters between groups. They must close at 12am

Concert cafes and cocktail bars

Concert cafes and cocktail bars may reopen until 1:00 a.m. but dancing is not permitted and drinks must be consumed at tables.

Against botellones

It is forbidden to sell alcohol in shops and petrol stations after 10 p.m.

Alcoholic may only be purchased in bars and restaurants to avoid botellones.

Wakes and funerals

Increases to 120 people outdoors and 50 indoors (as long as the capacity of the space does not exceed 50%) for the participation in processions for the burial or farewell for the cremation of the body of the deceased.

Other ceremonies: weddings, baptisms, communions…

Capacity of 120 people outdoors and 50 indoors. Dancing is allowed, as long as it is carried out wearing a mask. The timetable will be adjusted to that of the restaurant (1 hour).

Curfew

There is no curfew on the islands.

Social and family gatherings

Meetings between people who do not share a house are prohibited between one and six in the morning. Nobody can meet in public or private spaces, either indoors or outdoors.

Shops and department stores

They may use 100% of their capacity. At the request of the mayors, in tourist areas where municipal by-laws allow it, shops may be open until 00:00 hours with the maximum capacity available.

Large stores must ensure that CO2 levels are not exceeded, keeping them below 800 ppm throughout the establishment. To this end, they shall install measuring devices that are visible to the public.

Parks and beaches

Playgrounds or similar outdoor public spaces are open to the public, except between 10pm and 6am. Beaches are also open to the public, except during these same hours: from 10pm to 6am.

Dance Academies

Groups of up to 25 people (up to now it was 20) are allowed simultaneously in the same room for the activities that take place in the dance academies, as long as 50% of the maximum capacity is respected. A mask will be compulsory at all times.

Popular festivals and fairs

Fairs and exhibitions are permitted, in accordance with the specific covid regulations for street markets. Activities should preferably be held outdoors. Food stalls have the same limitations as the terraces of bars and restaurants.

Cultural, sporting and institutional events linked to the celebration of popular festivals are permitted, provided that the sectorial covid measures corresponding to the type of activity are followed. In any case, it is recommended that attendance is organised on a pre-booking basis. Organisers must ensure that no risk of crowding occurs.

Open-air folk dances are permitted. Participants must wear a mask even while dancing.

Events such as al fresco dinners, open-air dances and correfocs are not permitted.

The promotional material of the activities (party programmes, posters, digital images…) must specify the prevention and control measures that are applied.

In order to avoid displacements from one municipality to another, it is not possible to organise activities that promote them or that, from previous years experience, there is knowledge of these displacements and the influx of people.

Traditional cultural performances (cossiers, trestles, etc.) must take place in an environment in which it is possible to guarantee the control of public access, the maximum capacity of the space and the maintenance of social distance.

Rooms for supervised activities and weight training

In supervised activity rooms, a group of a maximum of 25 people is permitted in the same room for low-intensity activities or a group of a maximum of 20 people for high-intensity activities. In any case, it is compulsory to wear a mask, both for the monitor and for the person carrying out the sporting activity.

Activities carried out in other indoor sports facilities, including indoor swimming pools, both for recreational and sporting use, are permitted provided that they do not exceed 100% of the maximum capacity.

Activities carried out in outdoor sports facilities, including outdoor swimming pools, for both recreational and sporting use, except for private swimming pools for family use, are permitted provided that 100% of the maximum capacity is not exceeded.

Outdoor physical activity

Outdoor physical activity, including hiking activities, may be carried out without limitations on the maximum number of people per group. The safety distance between people not living together must be maintained.

Sporting events

In sporting competitions the permitted capacity of the public is increased:

-In indoor sports facilities, 50% of the maximum capacity up to a maximum of 500 people.

-In oudoor sports facilities, 50% of the maximum capacity up to a maximum of 2,500 people.

The newest update in this area is the obligation to present, from 14 August, the certificate of vaccination, of recovery from the covid or a PCR or an antigen test complete 72 or 48 hours before, respectively, to access these events.

Organised non-federated sport

Non-federated contact sport is allowed at training level, complying with the established capacities and the bubble groups that exist for federated sport.

– Field sports: stable training groups of a maximum of 30 people.

– Court sports: stable training groups of a maximum of 20 people.

– Contact sports: stable training groups of maximum 10 people.

Cinemas and marquee circuses

Up to 75% of their capacity may be occupied.

Theatres, auditoriums, concert halls and similar spaces

Theatres, auditoriums and concert halls may carry out their activity as long as they do not exceed 75% of the maximum authorised capacity and up to 500 people in enclosed spaces and 2,500 outdoors. 100% of the capacity may be occupied as long as it does not exceed 300 people.

As with sporting events, from 14 August, access will be subject to the presentation of a certificate of vaccination, of recovery from the virus or a PCR or an antigen test carried out 72 or 48 hours before, respectively.

Libraries, archives, museums, exhibition halls and monuments

All restrictions are removed except for general measures: distance, mask, ventilation and hygiene.

Gaming and betting establishments

They must also close at 1am with a maximum capacity of 50%. They may have catering activity, following the rules that apply in the sector.

Conditions for children’s leisure premises

The activity of children’s leisure premises shall be carried out respecting 75% of the maximum authorised capacity, with no maximum limit of persons.

Recreational centres for young people

Spaces may be occupied up to 75% of their capacity. Children’s leisure activities can have a maximum of 200 participants. The tents can be occupied up to 50%, with a maximum of 6 people per cabin. Shared rooms can also be occupied up to 75%.

Congresses, seminars, business meetings and similar

75% of the maximum capacity of the establishment is maintained, both indoors and outdoors, but with no maximum number of participants.

Recreational centres for the elderly

The permitted capacity is increased to 75% of the maximum capacity as long as the general prevention measures are maintained (mask, distance, ventilation…). In the event that a catering service is offered, the measures will be those that apply to that sector.

Hotels, shelters and other tourist establishments

Common areas may be occupied up to 75 %.

Campsites

They are authorised, with a maximum capacity of 50% per tent or 3 people from different cohabitation nuclei. In the summer schools that take place in these facilities, a maximum of 150 people will be permitted.

The newest change is that from today monitors must undergo a test before the start of camp.

Transport

All restrictions are lifted, except for the general measures: distance, mask, ventilation and hygiene.