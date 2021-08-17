Night-time gatherings to remain banned in Ibiza until 15th September

Restrictions on night-time social gatherings will remain in place until at least the 15th September to prevent the spread of covid. The Consell de Govern held an extraordinary meeting yesterday to extend the limitations agreed on July 20th and decided that at the present time, due to the data on the accumulated incidence rate of infections and hospital pressure, social or family gatherings between 1am and 6am would remain prohibited except for cohabiting people.

This hourly restriction applies when the 14-day cumulative incidence exceeds 450 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and hospital pressure exceeds 10% of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds for covid or 5% of hospital beds for coronavirus patients on the ward. In the event of an incidence of more than 350 cases and hospital pressure of 5% of ICU capacity and 2% of covid inpatient beds, the ban on social gatherings will be between 2am (one hour later than at present) and 6am.

In the hands of the TSJB

The Consell de Govern’s decision will now be sent to the Superior Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands to authorise its extension until September 15th (although the situation of each island will be evaluated and reviewed every 15 days as it is now). The next review, once the High Court of Justice gives the go-ahead, will be held next Monday 23rd, when the other measures implemented to contain the spread of covid in other areas will also be analysed. Every two weeks, the Govern will review each island’s status according to the accumulated incidence and hospital pressure caused by the pandemic.

The Govern has taken this decision due to experience gained in recent months that, according to a statement, has highlighted the risk involved in festive social activities associated with alcohol consumption, during which covid prevention measures are relaxed, such as the maintenance of social distance or the use of masks.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.