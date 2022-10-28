22.1 C
Ibiza Town
Sunday, November 6, 2022
type here...

Temporary closure of a Mercadona on Ibiza

One of Juan Roig's four Mercadona establishments closes its doors for more than a month.

Jorge Lopez
Updated:
Temporary closure of a Mercadona on Ibiza
One of Juan Roig's four Mercadona establishments closes its doors for more than a month.

One of the pillars of the success of the Mercadona supermarket chain is its almost instantaneous adaptation to the changing tastes and preferences of consumers. If the consumption of vegan products increases, the chain incorporates vegan food onto its shelves, if a premium brand launches a new cosmetic, Deliplus puts something similar on sale at less than half the price…

Mercadona’s ‘Ready to eat’ system

One of the latest ideas of the owner of the chain, the Valencian Juan Roig, has been to incorporate into most of its supermarkets the area of ‘Ready to eat’ precooked dishes to take home at affordable prices. Although each region offers local dishes for sale, there are some common to all, such as meatballs, bean stew, lentils, roast chicken, noodles, croquettes, cannelloni, grilled ribs…

Of the four Mercadonas on Ibiza (two in Santa Eulària -Puig d’en Valls and village-, one in Sant Josep and another in Sant Antoni) two of them already have the ‘Ready to eat’ service, those in Puig d’en Valls and Sant Josep (Can Burgos).

The aim is that all the chain’s supermarkets on the island have the ready-to-eat service, and the next one to incorporate it is that of Santa Eulària village. For this reason, the establishment will be closed from November 5th at noon to December 13th inclusive. According to Diario de Ibiza, the temporary closure of more than a month is due to the fact that in addition to including the ‘Ready to eat’ service, a restructuring of the interior area of the supermarket will be undertaken and the decoration will be updated.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte