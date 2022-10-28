Temporary closure of a Mercadona on Ibiza

One of the pillars of the success of the Mercadona supermarket chain is its almost instantaneous adaptation to the changing tastes and preferences of consumers. If the consumption of vegan products increases, the chain incorporates vegan food onto its shelves, if a premium brand launches a new cosmetic, Deliplus puts something similar on sale at less than half the price…

Mercadona’s ‘Ready to eat’ system

One of the latest ideas of the owner of the chain, the Valencian Juan Roig, has been to incorporate into most of its supermarkets the area of ‘Ready to eat’ precooked dishes to take home at affordable prices. Although each region offers local dishes for sale, there are some common to all, such as meatballs, bean stew, lentils, roast chicken, noodles, croquettes, cannelloni, grilled ribs…

Of the four Mercadonas on Ibiza (two in Santa Eulària -Puig d’en Valls and village-, one in Sant Josep and another in Sant Antoni) two of them already have the ‘Ready to eat’ service, those in Puig d’en Valls and Sant Josep (Can Burgos).

The aim is that all the chain’s supermarkets on the island have the ready-to-eat service, and the next one to incorporate it is that of Santa Eulària village. For this reason, the establishment will be closed from November 5th at noon to December 13th inclusive. According to Diario de Ibiza, the temporary closure of more than a month is due to the fact that in addition to including the ‘Ready to eat’ service, a restructuring of the interior area of the supermarket will be undertaken and the decoration will be updated.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.