Cargo ship ‘Red Zed 1’ arrives in Ibiza with the two ferries acquired by Trasmapi after 59 days and 19,000 kilometers

The work to liberate the two fast ships is expected to begin in "two or three days."

César Navarro
Updated:
All the images of the impressive ship that has transferred two ferries to Ibiza from Alaska. LEIRE RODRÍGUEZ.

The imposing figure of the transport ship ‘Red Zed 1’ became visible yesterday in the bay of Sant Antoni at around 1:30pm. It was 37 minutes before it was anchored in the exact spot chosen for the end of a 18,920 nautical mile journey that began on the 4th of July, almost two months ago, in the small port of Ketchikan, in Alaska. Its cargo, two new fast boats acquired for around 5.5 million euros by the Ibizan shipping company Trasmapi.

The route of the ‘Red Zed 1’, 216 metres long by 43 metres wide, has taken it through the Pacific Ocean, the Panama Canal and the Atlantic Ocean, where it arrived on the 10th of August. All without incidents thanks to the fact that no storms were encountered along the way. Yesterday it even arrived at the port of Sant Antoni almost half an hour early. Now, as explained Marcos Marí, CEO of Sercomisa, Trasmapi’s parent company, the professionals will spend “a couple of days” to release the two ferries, tightly fastened by high tension ropes and large metal stops welded to the hull of the deck of their transport.

the cargo ship red zed 1 arrives in ibiza with the two ferries acquired by trasmapi after 59 days and 19000 kilometers 0 – Diario de Ibiza NewsViews of the ship from the surface, yesterday. | Z. VOETEN

Before anchoring, the Ibizan shipping company verified, by means of a robot, that the bottom on which the cargo ship has dropped anchor, at 33 meters deep , “there was no posidonia”. Although at that depth it is difficult for this marine plant to survive, “we wanted to make a preliminary survey to ensure that we do not cause any damage,” said Marí.

Once the boats are released from their main fastenings to the ship, the manoeuvre to submerge part of the cargo ship will begin. When the two ferries are at sea level, floating, they will leave the space occupied by the ‘Red Zed 1’ and will be able to sail to their next destination.

the cargo ship red zed 1 arrives in ibiza with the two ferries acquired by trasmapi after 59 days and 19000 kilometers 2 – Diario de Ibiza NewsThe merchant ship is 216 metres long. D.I.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

