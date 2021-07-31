26.1 C
Ibiza Town
Saturday, July 31, 2021
Kamishibai storytelling and live music

This weekend, the Ibizan band Sequoia Tree will perform, as will Madrid's Pez Mago, who will perform a set of his best-known songs

Marisol Plaza Sánchez
Updated:
The Ibizan group Sequoia Tree, performing today. DI

The weekend, the Caló de s’Oli auditorium hosts activities for all ages. Tomorrow there will be a kamishibai storytelling session at 7pm. The youngest children will enjoy Japanese stories by Rocío F. Fraile, a member of the Japanese Kamishibai Association. This activity will continue on 7th and 14th August. “These stories are a very popular narrative form in Japan, consisting of sheets of paper with a drawing on one side and text on the other”, explains Salvem sa Badia, who intends to use these activities to liven up the MARE photographic exhibition, which is currently being held in the space.

Two hours later, the Ibizan group Sequoia Tree takes its turn, whose concert will conclude the day. For his part, on Sunday, the singer from Madrid, Pez Mago will offer a recital of his best-known songs, also at 9 pm. This weekend’s concerts are part of the first Festival Badia de Portmany, says Salvem sa Badia.

“The aim of this proposal is to link culture and music with the protection of nature. Also raise awareness through art of the need to protect the marine environment and its ecosystems and to offer a program of shows that attract the public of the bay and the entire island to this new venue, whose interior the City Council plans to inaugurate in October,” says the statement.

In addition, to close the festival, on August 29th there will be a screening of the documentary ‘What the octopus taught me’.

