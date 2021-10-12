The Jazz Point Ibiza festival, a musical bridge between the island and the United States

Jazz Point Ibiza was born with a star and it seems that fortune continues to smile on it. In 2020 its first edition, scheduled for the 6th and 7th of March, narrowly escaped the pandemic and this year, although coronavirus forced the event to be postponed until this October, its organisers have been able to extend its duration to four days and have less restricted capacity. “We’ve been lucky”, admit Muriel Grossmann and David Moss , two of the promoters of the project, which was born out of a desire to unite artists from the international jazz scene with national and local musicians at the same event. The idea came about from a meeting between them and Joel Chriss, an international jazz agent (J. Chriss & Co) who has been working in New York for more than thirty years and who is a friend of Moss, head of Ibiza Music Agency together with Adam Lenox.

“The idea was to fill Ibiza with a week of jazz by organising three main concerts and other smaller events in different places on the island. This year we couldn’t do it that way because of covid, but that’s our intention for future editions,” explains Moss. The plans for the future are even more ambitious. If the aim so far has been to bring international jazz figures to the island, the next step is to give local artists the opportunity to perform in the United States, something that Joel Chriss has already achieved. “We’re going to try to get it going in 2022,” says Moss.

For the moment, efforts are focused on the second edition, which will begin this Thursday and go on until Sunday, 17th October. Can Ventosa will be the main venue, apart from the event scheduled for the 14th. The organisers, who have received support from the Consell and Ibiza Town Hall, have planned an inaugural dinner for the first day. It will be held at Pikes Ibiza, in Sant Antoni, starting at 8pm. Those interested in going should book in advance via the website ibizamusicagency.com, where tickets for all the concerts can be purchased, as well as at eivissa.es.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.