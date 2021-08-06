26.4 C
Ibiza Town
Friday, August 6, 2021
Where magic is born

Exquisite ingredients, Japanese techniques, and the chef's sensitivity ensure a sublime journey

Diana Blesa
Highly sensitive creations with the potential to surprise

Every night, magic is reborn at La Gaia in the hands of Óscar Molina, executive chef, and the entire kitchen team. Like an authentic ritual, dinners become a unique experience in which you can let yourself be carried away by your senses, guided by the dining team and Molina himself.where magic is born – Diario de Ibiza News

Two tasting menus to choose from at La Gaia. PHOTOS: IBIZA GRAN HOTEL. Diana blesa, Eivissa

On arriving at La Gaia, the atmosphere envelops the guests, who are welcomed at the chef’s table. There, Óscar Molina welcomes diners with appetizers that awaken the senses, explosions of flavors ideal for opening the palate and mind to the gastronomic journey that awaits them.where magic is born 0 – Diario de Ibiza News

Tableware, a key element at La Gaia.

Two menus are the epicentre of the experience at La Gaia: the Tanit, with nine courses, and the Posidonia, the house special tasting menu in which diners are immersed in the Mediterranean kaiseki through 12 gastronomic proposals.

d4202360 64ad 4c26 acc5 2806036b6e89 16 9 aspect ratio default 1070770 – Diario de Ibiza News

Careful presentation of each menu. Diana blesa. Eivissa.

Capturing the diner’s attention is the main goal of the whole team at La Gaia, which creates a relationship with diners in order to fully enjoy the experience. “Customers spend between two and three hours at the table. That’s a long time, so there must be entertainment, magic and connection with them,” says the executive chef, who manages to surprise, amuse and conquer his most demanding customers throughout the evening.

Awakening the interest of customers depends not only on the taste of the creations, but also on their textures, aromas and careful presentation. At La Gaia every little detail matters, and those who appreciate gastronomy soon appreciate such a vibrant offering.

In the kitchen, the laboratory of Óscar Molina, only the most exquisite local products have a place. Those that cannot be from the island are imported from the most specialised suppliers, who guarantee the quality of each raw material. And once there, the gastronomic journey of La Gaia begins to take shape, with a fusion of these special products, a series of Japanese techniques and the sensitivity of a kitchen team that continues to evolve, moving towards a future that, surely, will continue to reap success and provide happiness to customers.

