Gastronomy, cocktails and music in an amazing place

Just walking into Cova Santa creates an impression. An immense space surrounded by nature, with décor that invites you in to discover every corner of this new ‘must-visit’ in Ibiza.

This year, with the uncertainty caused by covid hanging over everyone’s head, Cova Santa has opened its doors with new management and most of all a fresh twist that is able to adapt to everyone’s tastes.

When the new company called Xavi Alba to be the culinary director, it was already clear that this place renowned for its parties was going to transition to a concept in which gastronomy would share the stage with art and, above all, music. Cova Santa is everything rolled into one, it is not only a restaurant with first class cuisine, a top-notch cocktail bar and the most prestigious music events, it is also a club.

The public reaction has been spectacular since it opened at the beginning of July. Eager to experiment, to feel Ibiza through every pore and offer the utmost enjoyment, Cova Santa meets all expectations. To achieve this it offers three different areas: a restaurant where you can sample dishes from around the world; a space for mixology loves and snacks, and a more private and reserved section. All are fully booked. The reduction in seating capacity is a contributing factor, as at the moment all customers must be seated.

The polite and roguish style of service is evident from the very beginning with a team that warmly welcomes diners, “Hi! I’m Alejandro and tonight I’m going to be your best friend,” a waiter says to a customer.

The menu is spectacular and simple, according to its creator, Xavi Alba, but with unquestionable quality and care. From a variety of limited edition beef ham from blonde Galician cows to other dishes that surprise the even most exquisite palates such as the white coconut garlic, pineapple soaked in Malibu, fresh mango, Greek yogurt and toasted almonds; octopus with sobrasada foam and farofa, or confit lamb shoulder kebab, tzatziki and pico de gallo, accompanied by pita bread. The steak tartar comes with a pleasant surprise, let’s just say that to taste it you have to get up from the table.

The drinks menu runs to several pages. One of the cellars is located in a natural cave over 25 metres deep, sculpted by the water of the Sant Josep mountains over thousands of years. The cellar is overseen by prestigious winemakers from the island.