Es Ventall and Es Caló, Academy of Gastronomy’s best restaurants on Ibiza and Formentera

The restaurants Es Ventall and Es Caló have been named the best in Ibiza and Formentera by the Academy of Gastronomy

diariodeibiza
Updated:
ES VENTALL.

The Ibiza and Formentera Academy of Gastronomy has announced the presentation next Tuesday, August 17th of its 2020 Awards, which had to be postponed due to the health situation caused by the covid pandemic.

RTE ES CALÓ.

In this edition of the awards, the president of the Academy, Ibizan businessman Pedro Matutes Mestre, explained in a press release that they have decided to award “those chefs, restaurants and institutions that stand out for their successful track record in the renewal, innovation and creativity of traditional cuisine and the promotion of local products, thus helping to position Ibiza as an international destination for fine dining, expertise in the kitchen and in the countryside”.

SERGIO G. CAÑIZARES

Es Ventall in Ibiza and Es Caló in Formentera have received the award for the best Pitiusan restaurants. As for the chefs, Pau Barba was chosen as the Best Chef in 2020 Cuisine by the Academy of Gastronomy, while in the category of creative and fusion cuisine, the award went to Óscar Molina.

SERGIO G. CANIZARES

Ibiza Sabors has been awarded as “an institution that promotes local agricultural products, the basis of the distinctive features of Pitiusa’s gastronomy”, the press release adds.

The awards ceremony has been scheduled for next Tuesday, 17th August at 10am at the Ibiza Gran Hotel, located on Ibiza’s seafront, between the Avenues 8 d’Agost and Joan Carles I.

The awards

In mid-August last year, Pedro Matutes Mestre announced the launch of these awards, through which, as he explained then, the members of this academy “want to highlight the work carried out in the islands’ restaurants, the fantastic work of producers who are almost ‘romantically’ adding value to zero-kilometre products, recovering traditional varieties, as well as the work of many professionals from the Pitiusas who over the years have managed to make our cuisine an extremely important addition to the tourist offering”.

