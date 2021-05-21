Dani García lands in Ibiza with BiBo Ibiza Bay

Chef Dani García will conquer the island of Ibiza next Friday 28th with the opening, in a pop up format, of BiBo Ibiza Bay at the five-star luxury hotel Nobu Ibiza Bay, located on the beach of Talamanca and which has opened its doors for its fifth season on the island.

Chef Dani García brings the BiBo concept to Ibiza. BIBO IBIZA BAY

As in the rest of the restaurants, BiBo Ibiza Bay will offer a relaxed and informal proposal where the imagination and creativity of the Malaga chef come together with the concept of a brasserie, tapas bar and steak house. In this way, the groups most travelling concept disembarks on the island, positioning itself as the new meeting point for locals and visitors, with a unique gastronomic proposal that has already conquered cities such as Madrid, Marbella, Tarifa and Doha.

The relaxed luxury atmosphere of Nobu Ibiza Bay is the perfect place for BiBo Ibiza Bay

The relaxed luxury atmosphere of Nobu Ibiza Bay is the perfect place for BiBo Ibiza Bay, being one of the main gastronomic destinations on the island due to the already existing Nobu restaurant and the Chambao beach bar.

Dani García, passionate about Ibiza

“Arriving to a paradise like Ibiza is a dream. Personally, I am passionate about the island and being able to share my BiBo concept, allowing locals and visitors to enjoy the flavours of the world and the cosmopolitan universe of my brasserie. In addition, the relaxed and luxurious atmosphere of Nobu Ibiza Bay made it the perfect place to locate BiBo”, says the Malaga chef.

In addition to being known as the main gastronomic destination on the island due to the already existing Nobu Restaurant and the Chambao beach bar, Dani’s close relationship with Nobu Matsuhisa facilitated the launch of this pop up project. The two chefs have a long history together since BiBo Marbella is located within the same complex as the Nobu Hotel Marbella.

Nobu Matsuhisa, pleased by the arrival of Dani Garcia in Nobu Ibiza Bay

Chef Nobu comments, “We’re delighted to be partnering with Dani Garcia to bring his BiBo dining concept to our guests at Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay. Alongside Nobu Restaurant and Chambao, Dani Garcia’s BiBo brings innovation and creativity in cuisine to the island of Ibiza, so guests can experience traditional Spanish flare combined with exceptional global flavours.

BiBa Mexico, the latest addition to the new BiBo Ibiza Bay.

As a novelty for this opening Dani García has prepared, together with Abril Chamorro, Mexican chef with a long history in Grupo Dani García, a new section of the menu inspired by her roots, full of new flavors that he will transport diners to the streets of Mexico with the tastiest and 100% Mexican street food recipes.

A new aspect of Mexican cuisine emerges in BiBo Ibiza Bay / BIBO IBIZA BAY

In this section called BIBA México you will find small bites such as ensenada style sea bass tacos, chilorio burritos with pico de gallo or chicken tacos al pastor. In addition, the green proposal surprises diners with a vegetable ceviche with salsa verde, burrata, tomato and tempura. Among the dishes in the raw bar of this Mexican section, proposals such as Aguachile made with red shrimp from Ibiza and corvina freshly prepared with blue and yellow corn tostadas or the tuna loin, avocado and chipotle mayonnaise tostada can not be missed. Fresh preparations, with acidic and slightly spicy touches that will delight the island’s public.

Sea bass ceviche / BIBO IBIZA BAY

A menu featuring Dani Garcia’s gastronomic memory

As for the menu, it brings together dishes that the gastronomic memory of Dani García has accumulated thanks to his travels, inside and outside our borders. In addition, he pays tribute on several occasions to his mentor, Joël Robuchon, who has inspired several of his culinary elaborations. Thus, this new opening will offer the Ibizan public the opportunity to taste the most iconic dishes of BiBo, such as its famous oxtail brioche, the foie yogurt tapa or its fried hake, among others, in a privileged enclave on the Mediterranean seafront.

The space that will host this new version of BiBo also deserves a special mention, where the most Mediterranean essence is reflected, with a range of green, aquamarine and beige colors, and the use of natural materials. An island atmosphere with cosmopolitan touches. The location of the restaurant’s terrace along the shore of the beautiful bay of Talamanca offers unique views, a visual spectacle especially during summer nights under the starry sky and Dalt Vila in the distance.

Music lives at BiBo Ibiza Bay

To set the mood and liven up the experience at BiBo Ibiza Bay, the music will be programmed by legendary Ibiza DJs Sebastian Gamboa (Vintage en Lio, Pacha Group) and Guy Williams (Flash and Paradise 45). Additionally, the resort will host a variety of Ibiza’s best DJs, playing eclectic and laid-back music depending on the time of day.

The Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay experience has improved with the arrival of BiBo / NOBU HOTEL IBIZA BAY

Likewise, this new opening in pop up format represents a new opportunity for chef Dani García, who will be able to bring his cuisine to the Ibizan public with the aim of making people enjoy, travel and discover the world through the senses and flavors of his cuisine.

Teléfono: 971877725

Teléfono: 971192222