Xuan Lan Opens the 5th Ibiza Yoga Week with a Unique Five-Senses Sunset Experience

Ibiza Yoga Week 2026 officially began on Wednesday with a memorable sunset gathering led by renowned yoga teacher and wellness influencer Xuan Lan at the iconic Sa Punta des Molí venue in Sant Antoni. The opening event brought together residents, visitors and wellness enthusiasts for an immersive experience celebrating mindfulness, spirituality and holistic wellbeing in one of Ibiza’s most scenic cultural landmarks.

Designed around the concept of the five senses, the session encouraged participants to deepen their connection with the body, breath and natural surroundings through a specially curated sunset yoga practice. The experience was enhanced by a live soundtrack from wellness DJ Cris44, creating a sensory atmosphere that combined movement, music and relaxation against the backdrop of the Mediterranean Sea.

Joining Xuan Lan were yoga instructors Verónica Salas, Francesca Marchioro, Paula Fresneda, Patricia Marí and Jana Vanhees, who contributed to an evening focused on self-awareness, balance and inner wellbeing.

Exploring India’s Spiritual Legacy Through Travel and Self-Discovery

Before the yoga session, attendees took part in an inspiring conversation between Miriam Llano, director of Yoga Spirit Magazine, and writer and world traveler Francisco López-Seivane. Drawing from his book The Thousand Faces of India: Memoirs of a Nomad, López-Seivane shared reflections on India’s rich cultural heritage, spirituality and the transformative power of travel.

The discussion explored themes including personal growth, self-discovery, cultural exploration and the enduring relevance of yoga as a tool for modern wellbeing, resonating strongly with an audience seeking meaningful experiences beyond traditional tourism.

Sa Punta des Molí: A Symbolic Setting for Wellness Tourism in Ibiza

The choice of Sa Punta des Molí as the venue for the official opening reflects Ibiza Yoga Week’s commitment to bringing wellness activities to locations of exceptional cultural, historical and environmental value. Organisers highlighted the importance of strengthening the connection between personal wellbeing and the island’s unique natural heritage.

As one of Ibiza’s most recognised cultural spaces, the venue provided an ideal setting for an event that combines wellness tourism, mindfulness practices and authentic local experiences.

Ibiza Yoga Week Continues Until International Yoga Day

Organised by Ibiza Tourism Promotion Board (Fomento del Turismo de Ibiza) and its wellness division Ibiza Health & Beauty, with the support of the Embassy of India in Spain, the fifth edition of Ibiza Yoga Week will continue until 21 June, coinciding with the celebration of International Yoga Day.

The programme features a diverse schedule of yoga sessions, wellness workshops and mindfulness experiences hosted across some of Ibiza’s most stunning locations, further strengthening the island’s reputation as one of Europe’s leading destinations for wellness travel, yoga retreats and holistic tourism.