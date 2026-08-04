Bookings Now Open for CBbC Cala Bassa’s Fourth Charity Dinner Supporting Fundación Conciencia Ibiza

Reservations are now open for the Fourth Charity Dinner hosted by CBbC Cala Bassa, one of Ibiza’s leading beachfront venues, in support of Fundación Conciencia Ibiza. The fundraising event will take place on Friday, October 2, from 8:00 PM, bringing together local residents, businesses and supporters to raise vital funds for the foundation’s social programmes.

Held at the iconic Cala Bassa Beach, the annual charity evening has become one of the island’s most important philanthropic events, helping finance initiatives that focus on child protection, psychological support, legal advice for vulnerable families, parent education programmes, and projects aimed at strengthening Ibiza’s child welfare system.

Dinner, Charity Raffle and Community Support

Guests will enjoy a specially created dinner menu while taking part in a charity raffle featuring prizes donated by local businesses and partners. All proceeds from both the dinner and the raffle will be donated directly to Fundación Conciencia, ensuring that every contribution helps fund essential services for children and families facing difficult circumstances.

According to the organisers, community support is fundamental to maintaining the foundation’s work across Ibiza. Marisina Marí, President of Fundación Conciencia, together with Alba Pau, highlighted the importance of continued public and corporate involvement to guarantee the long-term sustainability of the charity’s programmes.

More Than €28,000 Raised Last Year

The previous edition of the charity dinner raised more than €28,000, thanks to ticket sales and the success of the fundraising raffle.

This year’s charity menu is priced at €80 per person, with places available on a limited basis. Reservations can be made via WhatsApp (+34 669 310 161) between 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM.

Supporters who are unable to attend can still contribute through the event’s Fila Cero (Zero Row donation initiative) by making a bank transfer using the reference ‘Cena benéfica Cala Bassa’, allowing anyone to support Fundación Conciencia’s work regardless of attendance.

The annual event continues to strengthen Ibiza’s culture of solidarity, bringing together businesses, residents and visitors to make a meaningful difference in the lives of vulnerable children and families across the island.