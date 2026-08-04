Free Beach Party in Ibiza Marks Hippy House’s Second Anniversary

Cala Llonga Beach in Ibiza will host the Hippy House XXL 2nd Anniversary Closing Beach Festival on August 16, celebrating two years of the popular brand with a free beach festival supported by the Santa Eulària Town Council.

Running from 6:00 PM to 1:00 AM, the event promises an unforgettable evening of electronic music, live performances, art installations, beach activities, and food trucks, all set against the stunning Mediterranean coastline.

Returning to the same beachfront location where last year’s celebration created unforgettable memories, Hippy House says the anniversary is about bringing people together once again. As the organizers put it, “Good things deserve to happen twice.” The festival is open to everyone and aims to celebrate the community that has helped the brand grow over the past two years.

Top DJs and Live Music by the Sea

Leading the lineup are internationally recognised artists Cassimm and Chapa & Castelo, joined by Álvaro Serra, Canvi, Cris M, Davalo, Janse, Lauu Jr, Madison Park, Manu Faiguex, Mathew Sahara, Neliah Kandisha, and Shown.

Beyond the music, festivalgoers can enjoy creative art experiences, interactive activities, and a vibrant beach atmosphere from sunset into the night. Admission is completely free, making it one of the standout Ibiza beach events of the summer.