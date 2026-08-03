Anna Tur Expands Her Global Reach with Official Remix for Paul Oakenfold & Infected Mushroom

Ibiza-born DJ and producer Anna Tur continues to strengthen her international profile with the release of her official remix of ‘I’m Alive’, the acclaimed 2011 collaboration between Paul Oakenfold and Infected Mushroom. Widely regarded as a landmark track in the trance scene, the song has been reimagined through Anna Tur’s distinctive production style while preserving the emotional essence that made the original a genre classic.

The remix marks a significant milestone in Anna Tur’s career, placing her alongside two of electronic music’s most influential names. Paul Oakenfold, widely recognized as one of the pioneers of modern electronic dance music and repeatedly honored as one of the world’s top DJs, has played a defining role in shaping global club culture.

Meanwhile, Infected Mushroom, the legendary Israeli duo credited with bringing psychedelic trance to worldwide audiences, remain one of the most respected acts in the genre. Their iconic track has now been given a fresh interpretation by Anna Tur through Perfecto Records, Oakenfold’s renowned record label, with the remix available now on all major streaming platforms.

Anna Tur | Instagram

Beyond the studio, Anna Tur’s 2026 summer schedule reflects her growing international demand. Her upcoming performances include five shows at UNVRS Ibiza alongside Carl Cox, an appearance at Hï Ibiza with Meduza and James Hype, and a set at Pacha Ibiza with Mau P.

Her international tour also features some of Europe’s leading electronic music events, including Rave The Planet (Love Parade) in Berlin, Aquasella, Hafen 49 in Mannheim, World Club Dome in Frankfurt, and Hive in Zurich.

Earlier this summer, on July 3, Anna Tur also recorded a live session for HÖR Berlin, one of today’s most influential live-streaming platforms for electronic music, further expanding her visibility among global audiences.

Looking ahead, the Ibiza artist has confirmed three new music releases over the coming months, arriving on Lowlita (August 28), Say Musick (September 18) and Arcane (October 16), reinforcing an already standout year for one of Spain’s fastest-growing names in electronic music.