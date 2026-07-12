Santa Eulària Restores Font de Morna, Preserving One of Ibiza’s Historic Hydraulic Heritage Landmarks

The Santa Eulària des Riu Town Council and Grupo Atzaró have completed the restoration and structural consolidation of Font de Morna, an important example of Ibiza’s historic hydraulic heritage located in Sant Carles de Peralta. The project has restored the cultural and historical significance of the site, which is officially listed as a Bien de Interés Cultural (BIC) and protected under the municipality’s Historic Heritage Catalogue.

The restoration was made possible through a public-private partnership between the local authority and Grupo Atzaró, which fully financed and carried out the project, investing €14,479 in the conservation work.

Situated next to a traditional olive press (trull) and fed by a natural spring, Font de Morna had fallen into severe disrepair after years of rockfalls from the steep hillside behind the site. The collapsing stones caused extensive damage to the historic fountain, the spring, and the surrounding traditional dry-stone terrace, all of which form part of Ibiza’s rural cultural landscape.

The conservation project included the stabilisation of the rocky slope, the reconstruction of the fountain’s original stone arch using irregular dry-stone blocks consistent with its historic design, the limewashing of the interior walls and adjacent masonry, and the restoration of the spring’s original outlet.

To ensure historical accuracy, restoration specialists relied on archival photographs to faithfully recreate the fountain’s original appearance while preserving its architectural authenticity.

Santa Eulària Mayor Carmen Ferrer praised the initiative as an outstanding example of how private companies can actively contribute to safeguarding cultural heritage.

“This collaboration demonstrates the important role local businesses can play in protecting our shared heritage. Grupo Atzaró, a company deeply rooted in Sant Carles de Peralta, is reinvesting part of the funds raised through its charitable events into the preservation of the municipality’s historical legacy,” she said.

Ferrer also encouraged other businesses and organisations to support similar initiatives, stressing that heritage conservation strengthens local identity, protects Ibiza’s cultural legacy, and ensures that historic landmarks remain part of the island’s collective memory for future generations.