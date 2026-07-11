Eivissa Daurada returns to Dalt Vila with a free candlelight concert in Ibiza’s UNESCO-listed Old Town

One of Ibiza’s most enchanting summer cultural events returns on 18 July, as the Eivissa Daurada concert series brings another free candlelight performance to the heart of Dalt Vila, the island’s UNESCO World Heritage-listed Old Town.

Beginning at 10 p.m., the Baluard de Sant Pere will once again be illuminated by hundreds of candles, creating an intimate open-air setting where live music, historic architecture and panoramic views over Ibiza Town and the harbour come together in a unique cultural experience.

Organised by Eivissa Escènica and funded by the Ibiza Town Council’s Department of Culture, the concert is part of an ongoing initiative to make high-quality cultural events accessible to residents and visitors while showcasing the city’s historic landmarks.

Music by Einaudi, Zimmer and Morricone under the stars

This year’s programme will feature a carefully selected repertoire combining film scores, neoclassical compositions and contemporary music.

The concert includes works by internationally acclaimed composers and artists such as Ludovico Einaudi, Hans Zimmer, Ennio Morricone, Hania Rani, Yann Tiersen and JVKE, offering an evening designed to appeal to audiences of all ages.

Blending cinematic melodies with modern classical music, the performance aims to create an immersive atmosphere where music and heritage become part of the same experience.

Local musicians take centre stage

The performance will feature a talented ensemble of Ibiza-based musicians, including:

Isaac Pérez – violin

– violin Samuel Pérez – piano

– piano Carlos Vesperinas – cello

– cello Joan Carles Marí – percussion

– percussion Raquel Ortiz – vocals

Together, they will perform one of the signature formats that has made Eivissa Daurada one of the island’s most distinctive live music projects.

A cultural experience set within Ibiza’s historic walls

Since its creation, Eivissa Daurada has focused on bringing live music performances to some of the most spectacular historic and natural locations across Ibiza and Formentera.

Rather than serving simply as a backdrop, each venue becomes an essential part of the performance itself.

For this edition, the 16th-century Renaissance walls of Dalt Vila, together with sweeping views across Ibiza Town and the Port of Ibiza, will provide an unforgettable setting for an evening designed to be experienced through music, light and heritage.

Free admission with advance booking required

The concert is free to attend, although advance reservation is required due to limited capacity.

Tickets are now available through the official Ibiza Town Council website, allowing both residents and visitors to secure a place at one of Ibiza’s most atmospheric summer cultural events.