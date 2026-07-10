Sven Väth brings decades of club culture to ANTS Ibiza at Ushuaïa this Saturday

One of electronic music’s most influential figures, Sven Väth, returns to Ushuaïa Ibiza this Saturday to headline the latest edition of ANTS, one of the island’s most established daytime club events.

His appearance perfectly reflects this season’s ANTS theme, “NO SYSTEM. ONLY SOUND,” placing the emphasis firmly on music, underground club culture and carefully curated DJ sets rather than spectacle alone.

Taking place at the iconic open-air venue in Platja d’en Bossa, the event begins at 5 p.m., continuing ANTS’ weekly Saturday residency throughout the Ibiza summer season.

A pioneer of European club culture returns to Ibiza

Few artists have shaped the evolution of European electronic music like Sven Väth.

Widely recognised for his long-standing connection with Cocoon and his influence on the global techno and house music scene, the German DJ has built a career based on musical storytelling rather than chasing short-lived trends.

His return to Ibiza reinforces his enduring relationship with the island, where he remains one of the most respected names among audiences seeking authentic underground electronic music.

For many clubbers, Väth represents a generation of DJs whose performances focus on building atmosphere, reading the dancefloor and delivering long-form musical journeys.

ANTS continues its sound-first philosophy

Joining Sven Väth on Saturday’s lineup are Ilario Alicante, Fabe and Kim April, creating a programme that stays true to ANTS’ underground identity.

Over the years, ANTS has become one of Ibiza’s leading house and techno events, attracting both international visitors and dedicated electronic music fans looking for an experience centred on quality DJ performances rather than large-scale production alone.

This week’s lineup reinforces that direction, with a strong emphasis on musical selection, groove and club culture.

Swedish House Mafia take over on Sunday

The weekend at Ushuaïa Ibiza continues on Sunday with a very different atmosphere as Swedish House Mafia return for their ongoing Sunday residency.

While ANTS appeals primarily to underground electronic music enthusiasts, the Swedish trio delivers one of the island’s biggest festival-style productions, attracting thousands of international visitors alongside local music fans following Ibiza’s packed July calendar.

Together, the two events showcase the diversity of Ibiza’s nightlife, from intimate underground house and techno sessions to globally recognised EDM performances that continue to define the island as one of the world’s premier clubbing destinations.