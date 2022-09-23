Wet wipe blockage, the cause of the closure of Punta Xinxó beach on Ibiza

The City Council of Sant Josep has confirmed through its social networks the cause of the spills on Punta Xinxó beach, which remains closed to bathing since yesterday: a blockage of wet wipes. The Consistory have published a carousel of images of the state of the sanitation network, collapsed by the accumulation of these wet wipes, to raise awareness about the damage caused by flushing them down the toilet. “This material is not biodegradable and accumulates in critical points such as pumping systems,” they have warned.

Environmental and economic costs due to flushing wet wipes

The clogging caused by the wet wipes has caused the centrifuge to burn out and resulting in leakage. In addition to the environmental damage and the fact that the beach remains closed, we must add "the cost for everyone of having to change it [the centrifuge]", laments the City Council. The beach of Punta Xinxó has been closed since yesterday. Water pollution levels continue to exceed the limits today, so bathing remains prohibited. Tomorrow new measurements will be taken to assess whether it can be reopened.

