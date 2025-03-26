The victim of the shooting in Ibiza was shot seven times in the thorax

The National Police in Ibiza arrested last Sunday a 42 year old man of Paraguayan origin as the alleged perpetrator of a murder crime of attempted homicide, illegal possession of weapons and against road safety, being involved in a brawl that occurred the day before in the city of Ibiza. The man with whom he had the dispute received seven shots from a revolver, as reported in a statement by the armed forces.

The investigative operation carried out by the UDEV of the National Police was launched around 19 hours on Saturday afternoon when he received a tip-off of a fight with a gun in the vicinity of the municipal soccer field. Several patrols of Public Safety, Judicial Police and Forensic Police went to the scene.

When the officers arrived there was a man lying on the ground bleeding profusely. The police requested urgent medical assistance for his immediate transfer to the hospital, where he was treated for a total of seven bullet impacts from a .22 caliber handgun.

Witnesses of the brawl told the Police that the two men had confronted each other in previous days and that on the day of the events they argued on several occasions until they finally ended up assaulting each other. Afterwards, one of them shot the victim with a revolver and fled the scene in a vehicle, despite the fact that he did not have a driver’s license.

Hiding in the rubble

The police set out to identify and locate the perpetrator of the shooting in order to recover the firearm used. To this end, a search operation was activated and the assailant was arrested the following day, in addition to recovering the pistol. The small caliber firearm had been hidden in the rubble of a construction site in Sant Josep.

The investigation concluded that the detainee had been previously assaulted by the person who was subsequently shot. Everything points to the fact that the trigger of the quarrel was a dispute over gambling, according to the armed forces. The detainee was taken to court this Wednesday morning.

