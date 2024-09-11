15.9 C
Ibiza Town
Sunday, September 15, 2024
Unusually cold air mass set to hit Ibiza this week

Redaccion Digital
Updated:
An “unusually cold” air mass will reach Ibiza this week

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) warns of the arrival from Thursday to Ibiza and all the peninsular territory of an mass of “unusually cold” air for the time of year, which will be especially noticeable in the north of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands. The bad weather will retreat on Saturday and, after that, higher than normal temperatures will prevail, especially in the west of the Peninsula.

Yellow Alert

The Pitiusas are on yellow alert this Thursday for coastal phenomena. North wind of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour and waves up to two meters high are expected. There is a 55% probability of precipitation from Wednesday afternoon and midnight; and 85% from midnight Wednesday until Thursday at noon.

The drop in the mercury will be especially noticeable in Ibiza and Formentera on Friday, when the minimum and maximum temperatures will be 19 and 24 degrees.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

