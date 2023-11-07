18.6 C
Ibiza Town
Saturday, November 11, 2023
UK-Ibiza flights advanced for Easter season

The early bird airline will be Ryanair, which will also operate every day from April

Jose Miguel L. Romero
Updated:
UK flights to be brought forward to the end of March

UK to Ibiza flights are starting earlier to align with Easter. Ryanair begins Manchester to Ibiza flights on March 27, with daily flights from April 1, and from London on March 28. Jet2Holidays will fly from Glasgow and Birmingham starting March 29, with daily flights in May, and from Edinburgh on March 31. They will offer daily flights from London and Manchester starting March 31, with a full daily service from late April through June, ending on October 28, and include a 50-pound booking discount.

EasyJet commences London flights on March 31 and from Manchester on April 2, maintaining daily services from Gatwick and thrice weekly from Manchester until October 26.

Tui will delay its season start to May 1, with a less frequent schedule than in 2023, ending on October 19 from London and October 22 from Manchester.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

