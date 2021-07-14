Sant Josep warns the eviction of the Don Pepe must be “immediate”

Sant Josep City Council will continue with the process to evict the fifty families living in three sections of block A of the Don Pepe apartments “because there is a risk to people’s safety,” after a court order ruled out the precautionary suspension of the municipal order to evacuate the building. This same court order makes the eviction conditional on the Consistory providing a home for those affected while the stability of the building is guaranteed “if it is technically feasible”, a measure that Sant Josep plans to appeal and which yesterday was interpreted in a completely different way by the two parties in conflict.

For the residents, the Town Hall is obliged to offer “a housing solution which, according to Juan Nadal [the representing lawyer] must be a home and not a tourist flat for two months”, stresses the president of the owners’ association, Silvia Hernández. For his part, the mayor of Sant Josep, Ángel Luis Guerrero, highlighted yesterday that this temporary relocation only commits them in the event that the work to secure the building is “technically feasible”, according to the court order.

The affected building, one of the two that make up the Don Pepe apartments, is out of order because its construction license from 1964 does not appear in its municipal file, which only contains the license for block B. “What our legal services understand […] is that you can not carry out these renovations because it is not legally possible to grant this license,” said the mayor.

