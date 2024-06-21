Sant Joan’s night in Ibiza

The beaches of ses Figueretes and Talamanca will again be full of party this Sunday to celebrate the summer solstice, the longest night of the year, with dancing, music and distribution of the traditional macarrons de Sant Joan, the typical dessert of Ibiza on this date. Not quite with fire. As was done last year, the popular bonfires can only be lit on the beach of ses Figueretes, in Talamanca will be prohibited because of the proximity of forest areas, on a night that is usually very hot.

The program, with activities for all ages has been presented this Wednesday by the Councillor for Festivities and Citizen Participation of the City Council of Ibiza, Francisco Torres, and representatives of the neighborhood associations of ses Figueretes, Talamanca, Platja d’en Bossa and San Pablo, because the party will be extended this weekend by different neighborhoods of the city.

On the beaches the events will begin at 5:00 p.mwith bouncy castles by Cachirulo and his friends in ses Figueretes and children’s workshops in Talamanca. At 7 p.m. the music will start, in the first one the dj D-Ramones will be in charge of livening up the atmosphere and in the second one Pablo Balenciano. At 8 pm there will be concerts, Simple Rock in ses Figueretes and Esta me la sé, with their versions of well-known songs from different eras, in Talamanca.

Those with a sweet tooth will have their moment around 9 p.m., when the distribution of macarrons de Sant Joan is scheduled, the pasta-based dessert that has as many recipes as there are houses in Ibiza. 250 free dishes will be distributed.

The music played by dj’s will continue during the tasting and until 10.30 pm, when two fire shows are scheduled in both beaches of the city.

The difference will be in the fire. In ses Figueretes will be given permission to family groups or friends to make 200 holes in the sand in which to light their foguerons and will be distributed up to 250 kilos of firewood to feed them and that everyone who wishes can jump on them to purify themselves and attract fortune and good vibes for the next twelve months.

In addition, on the beach of ses Figueretes there will be several areas adapted for people with functional diversity and for the elderly, as well as 30 helmets for those who need them. There will also be 50 accessible chairs available on a first-come, first-served basis from 7 pm to midnight. These areas will be located next to the stage of the Plaza Julià Verdera and there will be volunteers to assist everyone who does not need them.

For better accessibility on the beaches the City Council of Ibiza has arranged two bus routes with round trip routes from 19 to 1 hours and continuous periodicity:

– L1 (80 places): Sa Joveria – Multicines – ses Figueretes – Multicines – Sa Joveria

– L2 (80 seats): Avda. España – es Gorg – Talamanca – es Gorg – Avda. España.

Festivities of the AAVV San Pablo

But there will not only be party on the beaches on Sunday. Throughout the weekend more celebrations are scheduled. Especially in Casas Baratas, Ca n’Escandell and Can Sans, which celebrates its patron saint festivities in the premises of the AAVV San Pablo.

The program starts this Thursday at 7 pm, with the plantà del fogueró and then pintxos route through the neighborhood bars with live music. Tomorrow Friday from 9 pm there will be an exhibition of ball pagès with the Colla de Vila and at 10 pm the play ‘Ocho apellidos ibicencos’, by José Boto.

On Saturday there will be from 6.30 pm a foam party with Kairos Ibiza and at 10 pm concert of Canallas del Guateke. And on Sunday, in a day to be presented by Jesús Rumbo, a monologue is scheduled at 9 pm with Laura Moreno and José Boto, at 10.45 pm a show about the night of San Juan with Acrobati-k, before the lighting of the bonfire performed by ElIndustrial Ibiza at midnight.

The neighborhood festivities will continue throughout next week.

45th anniversary in ses Figueretes

In addition to Sunday night, the Association of Neighbors of ses Figueretes has a very special party on Saturday, celebrating its 45th anniversary. From 6 pm on the beach there will be workshops, children’s activities and entertainment and from 9 pm party on the promenade with DJ Alex Hinojouse and Radio Ibiza Paradise.Fiesta in platja d’en bossa. Meanwhile, also on Saturday the Association of Neighbors of Platja d’en Bossa celebrates the Party of the Partner 2024, with a fry of popular porc, music with DJ D-Ramones and Groove Garage concert, karaoke, and, finally, a bonfire so that no one is left without making their wishes. The party will start at six in the evening.

Ses Figueretes beach

Foguerons on the beach

17 h: Inflatable castles with Cachirulo and his friends.19 h: Dj D-Ramones.20 h: Simple Rock.21 h: Macarrons de Sant Joan.22 h: Dj D-Ramones.22.30 h: Fire show.

Talamanca Beach

No bonfires allowed

17 h: Children’s workshops.19 h: Dj Pablo Balenciano.20 h: Concert of Esta me la sé.21 h: Macarrons de Sant Joan.22 h: Dj Pablo Balenciano.22.30 h: Fire show.

Ca n’Escandell

Local of the AAVV San Pablo

21 h: Monologue by Laura Moreno and José Boto. Presented by Jesús Rumbo.22.45 h: ‘Noche de San Juan. Magic and tradition’, with Acrobati-k.24 h: Lighting of the bonfire by ElIndustrial Ibiza.

From 7 pm to 1 am:

L1 (80 seats):Sa Joveria – Multicines – ses Figueretes – Multicines – Sa Joveria.

L2 (80 seats): Avda España – es Gorg – Talamanca – es Gorg – Avda España.