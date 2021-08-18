25.1 C
Ibiza Town
Thursday, August 19, 2021
type here...

Marine charter grows due to demand from youth groups and recovers activity of 2019

According to the Pimeef, the industry is witnessing a season of brisk activity as a result of a new client segment, which accounts for 30 to 40% of total demand and is attributable to the closing of nightclubs

Josep Àngel Costa
Updated:
Marine charter grows due to demand from youth groups and recovers activity of 2019
File image of the port of Vila. SERGIO. G. CAÑIZARES.

Companies in the marine industry are meeting the most optimistic forecasts for this season and, in the case of charter are, so far anecdotally, benefiting from a new customer profile: groups of young people looking for alternatives to nightlife. This is highlighted by the president of the Nautical Association of Petita i Mitjana Empresa d’Eivissa i Formentera, Pimeef, Ramon Diaz, who puts the demand for this segment between 30 and 40% at present.

Last year, the rental companies achieved 90% of thier boats active and had two months of remarkable activity, but with the abrupt end of the season due to covid, without reaching September, “turnover fell by 70%,” he says. This summer they are running the entire fleet, about 700 boats between Ibiza and Formentera, with so much demand that “in August it is becoming difficult to get one”. In fact, Diaz points out that supply would be even greater if there were moorings available.

The Spanish market is pulling the chestnuts out of the fire and exceeds 60%

decoration

“If four or six friends get together, they can rent an excellent boat for 200 euros each and this is what young people are taking advantage of, as there are no nightclubs or nightlife,” stresses the industry representative. Similarly, the rise of this clientele has changed the pace of hiring, which until now, mostly, “came from families through the internet in advance, while now, bookings are made at the last minute and up until midnight,” he says.

Another significant change compared to 2019 is that the Spanish market, “which is the one that is pulling the chestnuts out of the fire”, now exceeds 60%, when foreign clientele previously accounted for between 65 and 75%.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte