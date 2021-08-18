Marine charter grows due to demand from youth groups and recovers activity of 2019

Companies in the marine industry are meeting the most optimistic forecasts for this season and, in the case of charter are, so far anecdotally, benefiting from a new customer profile: groups of young people looking for alternatives to nightlife. This is highlighted by the president of the Nautical Association of Petita i Mitjana Empresa d’Eivissa i Formentera, Pimeef, Ramon Diaz, who puts the demand for this segment between 30 and 40% at present.

Last year, the rental companies achieved 90% of thier boats active and had two months of remarkable activity, but with the abrupt end of the season due to covid, without reaching September, “turnover fell by 70%,” he says. This summer they are running the entire fleet, about 700 boats between Ibiza and Formentera, with so much demand that “in August it is becoming difficult to get one”. In fact, Diaz points out that supply would be even greater if there were moorings available.

The Spanish market is pulling the chestnuts out of the fire and exceeds 60%

“If four or six friends get together, they can rent an excellent boat for 200 euros each and this is what young people are taking advantage of, as there are no nightclubs or nightlife,” stresses the industry representative. Similarly, the rise of this clientele has changed the pace of hiring, which until now, mostly, “came from families through the internet in advance, while now, bookings are made at the last minute and up until midnight,” he says.

Another significant change compared to 2019 is that the Spanish market, “which is the one that is pulling the chestnuts out of the fire”, now exceeds 60%, when foreign clientele previously accounted for between 65 and 75%.

