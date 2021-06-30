25.6 C
Ibiza Town
Thursday, July 1, 2021
The incidence of covid among young people in Ibiza almost doubles that of the island

Javier Arranz, spokesperson for the Govern's Infectious Disease Management Committee, is concerned about the increase of infections among young people. He expects a favourable development of the epidemic that began in the restaurants of Formentera

The increase in infections among young people has led to a general increase in incidence.

The concern of the Govern’s health officials is currently focused on the increase in covid infections among young people, the social group with the highest incidence in the Balearic Islands. The most advanced vaccination numbers is among the highest age groups, with the exception of the 60-69 age group, which is waiting to receive the second dose from AstraZeneca.

The increase in infections among the young people of the Pitiusas, but especially those of Mallorca and Menorca as a result of the latest macro outbreaks, is the spearhead of the increase in the incidence of the virus on the islands, a circumstance that Javier Arranz warned of yesterday, the spokesman for the Govern’s Infectious Diseases service, who stresses that “this increase could be the prelude to uncontrolled community transmission” on the islands, a scenario that he does not rule out in view of the “experience” acquired over the course of “a year” of the pandemic.

From 16 to 29 years old

Specifically, Arranz specified, in Ibiza the cumulative incidence over fourteen days in the age group between 16 and 29 years is 179 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, a figure that represents almost double the same variable on the island, which amounts to 95.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Following the worsening health situation, widespread in the Balearic Islands, Arranz yesterday insisted on the need to respect the health recommendations.

Eugènia Carandell, the Balearic vaccination coordinator, expressed herself along the same lines. She once again encouraged young people to get vaccinated and reported that there are 52,802 vaccination slots available for this week that people of all age groups for whom vaccination is already open can take advantage of. On the Pitiusas islands there are 9,240 appointments available, 8,630 on Ibiza and 610 on Formentera.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

