Fiestas on Ibiza: 3 days of exciting street parties in Sant Jordi

Sant Jordi is alive this weekend will three days of street parties around the feast of its patron saint, which is celebrated tomorrow. The program combines both events related to the World Book Day and the traditional festivities. On the musical front, you will hear from the energetic and uncomplicated rock of Los Brazos, from Bilbao, to the Mecano versions of La Fuerza del Destino, in a lively sound cocktail that won’t stop until Sunday.

“During this long weekend of street parties we want to repeat what we did for the Festival of Sant Josep , put booths available to organisations and associations of the town to offer food and drink at great prices, so they get resources to finance their activity and make themselves known to the public, so that they are also encouraged to participate in the rich, jordiera civic life”, explained the Councillor for Festivals, Cristina Ribas.

The events scheduled for Friday begin at 10am with the 3×3 basketball tournament and inclusive sports organized by the CRiC Ses Salinas in the plaza. At the same time the municipal library stand will open with books to give away to visitors, until 1pm. At 1:30pm, the excitement begins with the percussion of Aiyé Batucada Ibiza, which will parade through the center of town.

In the afternoon, David i Monma provides ‘L’arbre dels contes’ in the library from 6pm with stories for children over 3 years and limited places, so you bookings are essential at bibliosantjordi@santjosep.org or phone 971 30 86 88. And an hour later an evening of urban rhythms and hip hop begins with Vinnie Dollar and Cristo Corona, who will yield the stage to rock Storm Riders from 8pm.

The Sant Jordi Folk Group will present the video commemorating its 40th anniversary, at 9:30pm, before the end of the day’s performance by Los Brazos, a band that plays all styles of rock and blues, from rockabilly to hard sounds, again in the square.

Big day

The big day will begin with mass at 11am, followed by the parade of wagons and folk dancing with the local colla and the Grupo de Danzas Estella-Lizarra de Navarra.

The street parties return at 5pm with wooden games, the family show ‘Think of Wilbur’, with acrobatics, stunts and a lot of humor. At 9pm, La Fuerza del Destino will close the day with their repertoire, tribute to Mecano.

Sunday will continue with wooden games and from noon the Latin rhythm of La22 Formentera. At 2pm Amalian Folk will take over and at 5pm the littlest ones will become the protagonists with the show by Mel i Sucre, to close with the play ‘Entremés Valencià’ that will represent the Querubinas de la Llar Ibiza in the Sant Jordi school.

Although the street parties will be over, on Monday the celebration of culture continues with the ‘Lectocontes’, the workshop to inspire reading for children aged 7 to 11 years offered by Emma Segura in the Library Vicent Serra Orvay between 6pm and 7pm.

Also on Monday from 8:30pm the Contest of Vi Pagès or and Herbes Eivissenques Festes de Sant Jordi is celebrated. To participate you have to bring a bottle of your own production before 8pm to the bar Can Sala, which hosts the competition.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.