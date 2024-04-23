Ibiza car thefts: Three forceful robberies target the same vehicle in central Ibiza city park

A woman in Ibiza town has reported three consecutive incidents of forced entry into her car, which was parked in a central park area. Despite having little stored inside, the perpetrator(s) broke into her vehicle three times, with one incident in March involving the smashing of her windows. Faced with the high costs of secured parking, the victim, a local resident, has expressed her inability to afford alternative parking solutions and her growing fear of leaving her car in the same location. She has repeatedly approached the local National Police, who are yet to confirm whether such thefts are a common occurrence in the area. The ongoing situation highlights issues of safety and security in public parking spaces in the heart of Ibiza town.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.