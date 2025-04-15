More than a hundred hotels for sale in the islands

The number of hotels in the Balearic Islands for sale on the real estate portal Idealista promotes to 102 properties. The Balearic archipelago, along with Alicante (126), Malaga (88) and Granada (88), is one of the provinces with the largest stock of hotel establishments on the market.

The overall total figure in the national territory exceeds one thousand a figure that has not fallen since the end of 2022, despite the 3.5% year-on-year decline recorded last March.

In March 2025, almost 1,400 properties with hotel licenses were advertised, down 3.5% compared to the same month in 2024, according to the Idealista database.

The supply of hotel properties for sale exceeds 1,000 active ads since the outbreak of the pandemic and reached its highest figure for a first quarter during the past 2024, when a stock of 1,440 hotel establishments was offered, the most outstanding in the last four years, the real estate portal points out.

On the contrary, 11 provinces have hardly any hotels for sale on the market as they do not exceed ten establishmentsálava, Córdoba, Guadalajara, La Rioja, Ourense, Palencia, Segovia, Soria, Valladolid, Vizcaya and Zaragoza.

Regarding the evolution of the supply of hotels for sale in the last yearin the Balearic Islands the supply remains unchanged, while in half of the 50 Spanish provinces there are decreases in the number of ads.

Hotels for sale in Ibiza

In Ibiza, Idealista has for sale a hotel under construction in Sant Antoni for 50,000,000 euros on Paseo de Ponent. It also offers a three-star hotel building in the Santa Eulària area for 45,000,000 euros. The hotel has 265 rooms and is located a hundred meters from the beach.

In Santa Eulària another four-star hotel building located in front of the sea and with a total of 235 rooms is for sale. Its price is 75,000,000 euros. Without giving many details, in Sant Antoni another one is offered for 22.000.000 euros.

Finally, Idealista hosts the announcement of a hotel building in Sant Joan 200 meters from the beach with 48 tourist places for 8,200,000 euros.

