Govern wants Ibiza and Formentera to enter “new normality” during the month of July

The Government intends to enter the phase of ‘new normality’ during the next month, maintaining only some specific measures for the interiors of restaurants and gyms, according to the contacts that are being maintained with employers’ associations and unions on the islands. The sector last in line in this process will be the nightlife, but the intention is to also commence its reopening throughout July.

Although the de-escalation due to be approved next week already announces a sharp cut in the current limitations on activities such as hospitality, it is highlighted that the beginning of the aforementioned ‘new normal’ could occur in the middle of next month. However, it is also warned that measures such as the use of a mask indoors could last for months. Tourists with masks in Ibiza in the summer of 2020. Vicent Marí

The social partners support this strategy. The general secretary of CC OO-Balears, José Luis García, who has insisted on a very prudent de-escalation process, argues that the time has come to “risk a little more” and enter the last phases before returning to normality, in view of the fact that the objective to reach summer with a low incidence of cases and with a high rate of vaccinations has been achieved.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.